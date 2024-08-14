A New Low for CNN: Far-Left Host Dana Bash Lies About Trump and Musk’s Conversation on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings – But She Got Caught! (VIDEO)

CNN host Dana Bash was caught lying about Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s discussion on the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and nuclear energy during their historic Twitter Space on Monday night.
The Trump-Musk Twitter-X Space shattered all records with over one billion combined mentions in the first 12 hours. It truly was historic.
So, Dana Bash and CNN did what they had to do to tear both men down – they openly lied about their conversation.
Part 1: The CNN Segment led by host Dana Bash:
Dana Bash: I want to play one exchange that was kinda classic. Well, there were a lot of changes, uh exchanges that were classic Donald Trump but this one really stuck out to us.
Elon Musk: Nagasaki were bombed but now they’re, they’re like full cities again.
Trump: Right.
Elon Musk: So it’s really not something that, you know…
Trump: (inaudible)
Elon Musk: So it’s really not as scary as people think basically.
Dana Bash: So that was more Elon Musk than Donald Trump, talking about, sort of suggesting that what happened, almost 80 years ago, I think 80 years ago next year, ugh, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, now it’s OK. Um, trying to kinda blow off the impact of that.
Here’s the video of the segment on CNN.
Part 2: The actual conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk:
Elon Musk: Yeah. Actually, there’s the bad side of nuclear, which is a nuclear war, very bad side. But there’s also, I think, nuclear electricity generation is underrated. Absolutely. You’re right. People have this fear of nuclear electricity generation, but it’s actually one of the safest forms of electricity generation. It’s just a huge misunderstanding. If you look at the injuries and deaths caused by, say, I’m not going to try to pick on a coal mining, but just any mining operation, and there’s a certain number of injuries and deaths per year. When you compare that to nuclear, nuclear is actually way better. It’s underrated as an electricity source, and I think it’s something that’s worth reconsider But there’s so much regulation that people can’t get it done.
President Trump: Maybe they’ll have to change the name. The name is a rough name. There are some areas like when you see what happened in- The bad branding. We have to rebrand it. We’ll have to give it a good We’ll name it after you or something. Hey, it has a branding problem. When you see what happened- It does have a branding problem. When you see what happened in Japan where they say you won’t be able to go on the land for about 3,000 years. Did you ever see that? And in Russia, where they had the problem, where there’s a lot of bad things happened, and they have a problem. And they say that in 2000 years, people will start to occupy the land again. You realise it’s pretty bad. No, that’s not true. But you’re right about It’s just basic.
Elon Musk: It’s actually not that bad. After Fukushima happened in Japan, people were asking me in California, Are we worried about a nuclear cloud coming from Japan? I’m like, No, that’s crazy. It’s not even dangerous in Fukushima. I actually flew there and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it. I donated a solar power system for a water treatment plant.
Trump: (joking) Yeah, but you haven’t been feeling so well lately, and I’m worried about it.
Elon Musk: No, no, no.
Trump: I’m only kidding.
Elon Musk: It’s like Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re full cities again. It’s really not something that… That’s right. It’s not as scary as people think, basically.