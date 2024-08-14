A New Low for CNN: Far-Left Host Dana Bash Lies About Trump and Musk’s Conversation on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings – But She Got Caught! (VIDEO)

CNN host Dana Bash was caught lying about Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s discussion on the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and nuclear energy during their historic Twitter Space on Monday night.

The Trump-Musk Twitter-X Space shattered all records with over one billion combined mentions in the first 12 hours. It truly was historic.

So, Dana Bash and CNN did what they had to do to tear both men down – they openly lied about their conversation.

Part 1: The CNN Segment led by host Dana Bash:

Dana Bash: I want to play one exchange that was kinda classic. Well, there were a lot of changes, uh exchanges that were classic Donald Trump but this one really stuck out to us. Elon Musk: Nagasaki were bombed but now they’re, they’re like full cities again. Trump: Right. Elon Musk: So it’s really not something that, you know… Trump: (inaudible) Elon Musk: So it’s really not as scary as people think basically. Dana Bash: So that was more Elon Musk than Donald Trump, talking about, sort of suggesting that what happened, almost 80 years ago, I think 80 years ago next year, ugh, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, now it’s OK. Um, trying to kinda blow off the impact of that.

Here’s the video of the segment on CNN.

Part 2: The actual conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk: