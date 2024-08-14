SAD: The Last Remaining Denny’s in San Francisco Forced to Close Because of Dine and Dashers

The last remaining Denny’s restaurant in San Francisco has closed its doors forever.

The restaurant owners claim that customers constantly ate and left the establishment without paying and that they got no support from the city. Denny’s now joins the ranks of dozens of companies that have pulled their retail outlets from the crime-ridden city.

The last Denny’s in Oakland, California closed their doors back in February, also because of crime.

This is what progressive governance looks like. This is what Kamala Harris and Walz want to bring to the rest of the country.

The New York Post reported:

Last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closes over plague of dine-and-dashers The last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closed its doors this month because customers would frequently leave without paying their bill in the crime-plagued city, according to the restaurant’s owner. Chris Haque shuttered the 24-hour diner at 816 Mission St. near the Union Square section on Aug. 1 after 25 years. “We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could,” Haque told SFGATE. “The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.” Haque also lamented the fact that a key source of revenue — business conventions — had dried up in recent years due to the tech industry shifting to hybrid work during the pandemic. “It’s a beautiful city — we love it, we have been there so many years,” Haque said. “But I think [city officials] should make it more business-friendly.”

The people who run the city of San Francisco should be embarrassed. They have allowed their city to be destroyed.