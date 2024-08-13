WATCH: Joe Biden Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus, Says She is Also Responsible for Current Dumpster Fire Economy as She Desperately Tries to Distance Herself From His Polices!

Joe Biden on Tuesday stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he departed en route to New Orleans.

Biden is traveling to Louisiana to deliver remarks at a Cancer Moonshot event. He’s going to cure cancer. Just ask him.

After hiding from the public, Biden shuffled out of the White House and took four questions before hobbling over to Marine One.

One reporter asked Biden if he would attend a Trump inauguration.

“I have good manners, not like him,” Biden said.

Another reporter asked Biden about his latest threat to Trump and whether calling him a “danger to American security” was lowering the temperature of political rhetoric.

“That’s a statement of fact,” Biden replied.

Biden responded to criticism from Team Trump about Kamala Harris being more liberal than Biden.

Joe Biden threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is also responsible for the current dumpster fire economy.

“The issues that we’ve worked on together have made great progress economically,” Biden said.

There is no progress economically. Americans are suffering from crippling inflation thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

HAPPENING NOW: Joe Biden takes a few questions before leaving for New Orleans, Louisiana. Most of his responses to the questions were inaudible, but I tried to ask if Kamala Harris will do an interview with @elonmusk next on X. pic.twitter.com/HJQwjEtj1W — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) August 13, 2024

Additional footage of Biden throwing Kamala Harris under the bus:

BIDEN: “The issues that we’ve worked on together have made great progress economically.” The middle class are losing their homes. Parents can’t feed their kids. The American Dream is dead because Harris and Biden killed it. pic.twitter.com/KezxuWqoqc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

The Harris campaign is desperately trying to distance themselves from Biden’s policies.

Kamala Harris doesn’t have any policies are her campaign website because her policies have destroyed the country over the last 3.5 years.

This is why she stole Trump’s highly popular ‘no tax on tips’ idea.

TIME Magazine shamelessly decoupled Harris from Joe Biden: “The reintroduction of Kamala Harris”

Fox Business reporter Ed Lawrence called out Karine Jean-Pierre for saying Harris owns the successes of the Biden Regime (there are no successes) but she somehow doesn’t own the bad economy.

“I want to follow up, first, on what you told Phil. So, you said the Vice President owns the successes of this President over the past three and a half years. Does she also own the struggles that this President see, like the prices up 19 percent since the month they came into office?” Ed Lawrence asked.

FBN’s @EdwardLawrence: “I want to follow up, first, on what you told Phil. So, you said the Vice President owns the successes of this President over the past three and a half years. Does she also own the struggles that this President see, like the prices up 19 percent since the… pic.twitter.com/dDAvoLgwH7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

Never forget that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which only made inflation worse for American citizens.