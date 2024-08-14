Hundreds of Families Forced to Vacate From Colorado Apartment Complex After Kamala Harris’s Venezuelan Migrant Gang Members Take Over Building

Kamala Harris’s America.

An apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado is closing after Kamala Harris’s Venezuelan migrant gang known as Tren de Aragua took over the building.

Hundreds of families were forced out of their apartment units thanks to Kamala Harris’s dangerous open borders policies.

Many of the evicted families are struggling to find new homes.

The city of Aurora tried claiming the apartment building is being shut down due to code violations, however, a city council member says that’s a lie.

“We are not buying this,” said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky. “We believe that yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”

A task force is investigating Tren de Aragua’s connection to the Aurora apartment complex.

“The Aurora Police Department, in partnership with the RAVEN Task Force, has assigned four detectives to a special task force that includes additional local, state, and federal partners to investigate violent crime impacting our migrant community,” said an Aurora Police Department spokesperson last week.

Crime is rampant at the apartment complex due to Kamala Harris’s Venezuelan gang members.

“According to statistics provided by an Aurora city spokesman, calls for service at 1568 Nome Street have increased in recent years. In 2022, APD investigated 41 crimes at the site. In 2023, police investigated 84 crimes. As of July 31, officers have investigated 66 crimes at the property so far this year.” Denver 7 reported.

Denver 7 reported:

The Aurora Police Department said it has assigned detectives to a special task force to investigate a Venezuelan gang’s alleged connections to the city. The announcement came during a city council public safety meeting on Thursday. “We have stood up a task force specific to this group,” said APD Acting Deputy Chief Chris Juul. “We are actively looking at who they are, what they’re doing, how many are there, what is the reality of the situation compared to what the other public information that’s going on around out there nationally is.” The gang, known as Tren de Aragua, started out as a prison gang in Venezuela and has expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere. Last month, the Biden administration designated the gang as a transnational criminal organization, accusing it of engaging in human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.

