Dr. Phil Announces Interviews with President Trump and RFK Jr.

TV personality Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, announced that next week he will air interviews with President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The announcement comes on the heels of Kennedy’s official endorsement of Donald Trump in a powerful speech Friday afternoon.

RFK Jr. joined Trump at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, where he was given an epic welcome.

The interviews will air next week on his television network and streaming service Merit Street.

In a teaser shared on social media, Dr. Phil asked Trump, “RFK Jr. has offered his support to you and your campaign — how do you feel about that?”

“I’m very honored by it. He’s a very smart guy, a different kind of a guy,” President Trump replied.

Trump’s interview is set to air on Aug. 27, and Kennedy’s interview is scheduled to be released on the following day.

During his speech on Friday, Kennedy eviscerated the legacy media for refusing to interview him and allowing him to share his message directly with the American people.

Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for Vice President Harris based on nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates, only smoke and mirrors and balloons in a highly-produced circus. There, in Chicago, a string of Democratic speakers mentioned Donald Trump 147 times, just on the first day. Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate? In contrast, at the RNC convention, President Biden was mentioned only twice in four days. I do interviews every day. Many of you have interviewed me. Anybody who asks gets to interview me. Some days I do as many as ten. President Trump, who actually was nominated and won an election, also does interviews daily. How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate that has never done an interview or debate during the entire election cycle? We know the answers. It did it by weaponizing the government agencies. It did it abandoning democracy. It did it by suing the opposition, and by disenfranchising American voters. What most alarms me isn’t how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs its candidates. What alarms me is the resort to censorship, media control, and weaponization of the federal agencies. When a U.S. president colludes with, or outright coerces, media companies to censor political speech, it’s an attack on our most sacred right of free expression. And that’s the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest.

Dr. Phil was one of only a few media outlets that actually interviewed Kennedy. During a June interview with RFK Jr., McGraw was stunned by the amount of kickbacks Dr. Anthony Fauci and other high-level deputies at the National Institute for Health received from Moderna and other major pharmaceuticals.

McGraw also interviewed President Trump in June for a one-on-one candid conversation.