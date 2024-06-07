“President Biden Needs to Stop All of This – Don’t Be Naive People!” – Dr. Phil Interviews President Trump and Goes Off on Biden’s Destruction of US Justice System (VIDEO)

Dr. Phil traveled to Mar-a-Lago to sit down with President Trump for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Dr. Phil says he would like to sit down with all three of the top presidential candidates. Trump is his first interview. Robert Kennedy, Jr. may be second. Don’t hold your breath for any sit down with Old Joe. That’s not going to happen.

On the Democrat Party’s Destruction of the US Justice System

Dr. Phil: I called for the other day, and I don’t know if you saw it, but on Marriott Street Media, where I now do my show, I called for President Biden to stop all of this now. And of course, a lot of people said, Oh, he can’t stop it. It’s a state case. Well, okay, that’s an explanation for stupid people. But for people that understand how this works behind the scenes and all, I say the same thing. They need to stop this. They need to stop pursuing you. Since you started your campaign in 2015 to run for office, there have been so many attempts to get you off the board even before you started your campaign. Then once you were in office, two impeachment opportunities, they changed the rules to try to make it high crimes and misdemeanors. If there were business conflicts, and in this case, in this case. Never ends. It seems to be never-ending. And that is a distraction to you… President Trump: …You just mentioned a question that I’m not allowed to talk about. Can you imagine? I’m the Republican nominee, and I’m not allowed to talk because a local judge from New York, appointed by Democrats, said, I can’t talk about it. It’s so unfair. And then he gives a jury charge. Nobody’s ever heard of a charge like this. He gave instructions to the jury. And by the way, the jury happened to be in a location that was almost no Republicans. You understand that? Dr. Phil: Yeah. It was 87, 13 in the last two elections, Republican. And I know you can’t talk about it. I’m not under a gag order. I do know that the number three person in the Department of Justice took a pay cut and went down in stature to go to a state job and become one of the lead prosecutors in this case. But yet they say, Hey, Dr. Phil, why are you saying that President Biden needs to stop all of this. It’s a state case. That’s exactly why I’m saying it. Don’t be naive, people. Understand that there’s a power play going on here. President Trump: It’s controlled by the White House and the DOJ, 100%. Dr. Phil: Gerard Baker wrote in Wall Street Journal today, and I’m paraphrasing, but he said, What do we say to those people that are rejoicing over reducing law to the status of a weapon in the hands of the dominant political power? Because that’s what’s happening right now. It’s become a weapon, and that’s not what it’s intended for. That’s not what we need to be doing. Let’s let the people decide these, right? President Trump: That’s right. That was a very good statement in the Wall Street Journal. I read that this morning, and it’s so true. I mean, it’s so accurate. They’ve weaponized to a level. They are trying to affect the the election… This is about November fifth, which I think is going to be the most important day in the history of our country. If we don’t turn this around, we’re not going to have a country left anymore. Dr. Phil: Well, we’re a country of laws, right? And that’s what’s made us so orderly. That’s what’s allowed us to progress forward. And there’s something that called Black Letter law. These things have just been around so long, and these were violated in your case, one right after the other.

On Crazy E. Jean Carroll

President Trump: No, they didn’t… But if I didn’t run, as an example, I would have never had any of these lawsuits. How about I get prosecuted on a person that I have no idea who she is. I have no idea who she is. I have to pay $91 million. And that judge was just as bad, just as corrupt. A corrupt judge. I have to pay $91 million to a woman. I have no idea who she is. She wrote a book and she made a statement in the book. And you know that case. That case is a disaster. But I have no idea who she is. And they said, I did things. These people are corrupt and in some cases incompetent. But it’s such an honor to have somebody like you see it and see it so clearly. And I knew that… I remember that years ago you were helping Oprah out, that she was sued and it was having a big impact on her.

On Oprah

President Trump: Long time It was the only funeral we’ve ever had at Mar-a-Lago. I said, Maybe we can do a new business here. We’ll operate as a funeral parlor. But it was one of the most beautiful funerals in the ballroom behind us. And he was a great guy. And Oprah’s terrific. But what Once I announced I was running and I said, We have to have strong borders. We have to have this. We have to have that. We’ve lost contact, as the expression goes. But I remember when you were very much involved in helping Oprah, and that’s really the first thing I thought when you called about this horrible witch hunt that, in all fairness, they’ve had going against me for years.

President Trump Wanted to Testify

President Trump: I’ll tell you what, I have a lot of that are friends and this and that. I had probably 25 guys over the course of a couple of months say, Whatever you do, don’t testify, because you’ll say something that’s a little bit off, and you will be indicted for lying, for perjury. These are evil people. These are sick, evil people. “I would have thrown myself in front of your car to keep you from testifying.” No, I wanted to so badly. And by the way, I would have loved to have testified about those things because it was so corrupt and so horrible. But he wouldn’t have allowed me to to answer the questions properly. And so I would have loved to have testified. I wanted to. I’m telling you, they had to hold me back. But every lawyer that came, they’d always start to say, by the way, I’m a friend of yours. Don’t testify. And they saw what he was doing. They can ask you about anything. They can do nothing to do with this case. All of these outside things. And it was really an unfair trial. There’s a very brilliant judge in Florida that’s holding the government accountable. It looks like she’s looking into what happened because they raided Mar-a-Lago, and they took stuff out by the satchel. I mean, they took bags and bags of stuff. And I said, what are they taking? Are they saying what they’re taking? Because they can add things. They can add the nuclear codes in there. They say, Hey, he had the nuclear codes. And this was all stuff that under the presidential records act, I’m allowed to do.

On Biden’s Exoneration Due to His Dementia</strong