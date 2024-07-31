WORLD WAR III WATCH: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Orders Direct Strike on Israel After Jewish State Reportedly Kills Hamas Leader in Tehran

As a dementia patient occupies the White House, World War III may be about to break out in the Middle East.

Jim Hoft previously reported that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed after their residence was hit in Tehran on Tuesday evening. Moreover, Israel DID NOT inform the Biden regime before they reportedly took out Haniyeh in Tehran.

The strike by Israel came less than after the Jewish State took out the military commander of Hezbollah in Lebanon. This was in retaliation for Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists slaughtering 12 innocent children after one of their rockets hit a soccer field on Saturday.

Now The New York Times reveals that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given the order to strike Israel DIRECTLY in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death. He gave the order Wednesday morning, just hours after the terror leader’s demise.

Israel, The Times notes, has neither confirmed nor denied killing Hanyeh.

The New York Times reported:

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued an order for Iran to strike Israel directly, in retaliation for the killing in Tehran of Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, according to three Iranian officials briefed on the order. Mr. Khamenei gave the order at an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning, shortly after Iran announced that Mr. Haniyeh had been killed, said the three Iranian officials, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards. They asked that their names not be published because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the assassination; Israel, which is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has neither acknowledged nor denied killing Mr. Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president. Israel has a long history of killing enemies abroad, including Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders.

Khamenei is signaling that the response from Iran will prove harsh. He vowed to avenge Haniyeh’s blood “our duty” because it happened on Iran’s turf. He also stated that Israel had set the stage for receiving “a severe punishment” as The Times notes.

The Times notes in their report that the exact nature of the retaliation remains unknown. Back in April, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel to avenge an Israeli strike on its embassy compound Damascus, Syria. During the attack, several Iranian military commanders were wiped out.

But the retaliation turned out to be a complete debacle after being telegraphed by Iran in advance. Almost every Iranian weapon was shot down by the Jewish State and its allies with minor damage done.