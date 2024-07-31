Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed After Residence Hit in Tehran — This Comes Less Than 24 Hours After Israel Eliminated Top Hezbollah Military Commander

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed after their residence was hit in Tehran.

Press TV made the announcement tonight.

Breaking: Ismail Haniyeh is dead The terrorist Islamic Regime in Iran just confirmed this through its #IRGCterrorists propaganda network, Press TV. Good riddance to terrorist Hamas Garbage Thank you Israel. ✌️#kotlet pic.twitter.com/0goii4HBeo — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) July 31, 2024

Haniyeh eliminated.

“Haniyeh was the terrorist face of Hamas. The guy hobnobbing with the Ayatollahs and holding court in luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey. Btw, he skimmed millions $ off smuggling goods into Gaza while the people suffered in poverty. Even the IRGC couldn’t protect him,” Rep. Waltz said.

Haniyeh was the terrorist face of Hamas. The guy hobnobbing with the Ayatollahs and holding court in luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey. Btw, he skimmed millions $ off smuggling goods into Gaza while the people suffered in poverty. Even the IRGC couldn’t protect him. pic.twitter.com/Zk7nYqoW7G — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 31, 2024

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in the strike.

The Tehren Times reported:

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC. “With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred,” the statement reads. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Haniyeh famously condemned the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Haniyeh was filmed at the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president earlier in the day.

Hours before Israel killed the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, he was captured on film at the Iranian inauguration, where they chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.” God really is great

pic.twitter.com/D7isqMorkr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 31, 2024

This strike on Haniyeh came less than 24 hours after Israel eliminated the military commander of Hezbollah in Lebanon.