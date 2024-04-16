Israel Army Officials Announce to Iran: We Will Respond with ACTIONS, Not Words – Retaliation Could Occur at Any Time

Israel officials announced on Sunday, April 14, that it will respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack “with actions, not words” in an unspecified retaliation to the drones and cruise missiles launched overnight by Tehran from Iranian soil.

The Revolutionary Guard, the elite force of the Islamic Republic, confirmed that the Iranian action was in response to the aggression attributed to the Jewish state against its diplomatic facilities in Damascus earlier this month.

To Iran International, an Iranian exiled broadcaster, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces said that the country will respond “with action, not words”. Earlier, Rear Admiral and Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, quoted by The Guardian, stated that they are “ready to do whatever is necessary for the defense of Israel.”

Mr. Hagari said, “We have plans, the situation is fully underway.”

Haaretz reported that the War Cabinet met on Sunday at the Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv to determine the response. According to Channel 12, the group received authorization from the Security Cabinet to make retaliatory decisions, eliminating the need for prior approval and expediting the process.

During the meeting, Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet quoted by The Guardian, stated in a release that the “price” to Iran will be exacted “in the manner and at the time that is right for us,” and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took the opportunity to forge an alliance against the Iranian threat, according to Haaretz.