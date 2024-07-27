PURE EVIL: Iran-Backed Hezbollah Terrorists Kill At Least 11 in Israel Including Several Children After Rocket Strikes Playground – Israel Vows Revenge (VIDEO)

On Saturday, Israel experienced the worst attack on its soil since the Hamas invasion on October 7th, which left 1,200 people dead and 240 others kidnapped by the terrorists.

The New York Post reported that at least 11 people, primarily children and very young adults, were slaughtered when a Hezbollah rocket hit a soccer field in Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Israeli officials confirmed that the attack by Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese terror group, targeted the northern Druze town of Majdal Shams.

In addition to the 11 killed, 40 more were reported injured in the attack, with some listed in critical condition.

Israel’s X account posted a video showing the moment the rocket struck the playground. You can hear the deafening boom when the rocket strikes.

WATCH:

This is the moment that a Hezbollah rocket hit a children’s playground and soccer field in Majdal Shams a Druze town in northern Israel. There are at least 9 children and teens dead. pic.twitter.com/ivLkFHl1Gf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 27, 2024

The account also released footage of parents searching for their children following the rocket attack. One horrified woman can be heard screaming in Arabic: “They are all children!”

Horrific: parents in Majdal Shams are looking for their children following a deadly Hezbollah rocket attack during a soccer game. You can hear one woman shout out in Arabic, “They are all children!” No words. pic.twitter.com/cILszJHF8w — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 27, 2024

Hezbollah, unsurprisingly, denied carrying out the evil attack saying they have “no connection to the incident at all, and categorically denies all false allegations.” But the terror group could not come up with another culprit.

The Post reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now racing back to Israel from Washington, DC. Netanyahu was still in the nation’s capital on Saturday after addressing Congress Wednesday and meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he discussed the cowardly terror strike with Netanyahu. He also declared that “Hezbollah crossed all red lines” and Israel was now “facing an all-out war” with the terror group.

Katz then warned Hezbollah would pay a high toll for its actions and was confident Israel would have the full support of the United States and Europe when they decided to ultimately retaliate.

Given Hezbollah’s close ties with Iran, this attack raises the possibility of an eventual all-out war between Iran and Israel. This possibility dramatically increases should Democrats seize another four years in the White House with Kamala Harris as the new regime leader.