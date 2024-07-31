Confirmed: Israel Iced Out Biden Regime Before Launching Strike that Killed Hamas Leader in Tehran – After Biden Regime’s Reputation of Leaks

Israel DID NOT inform the Biden administration before they took out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

According to the Iranian regime, Israel used an airborne guided projectile to kill the Hamas leader and a bodyguard in their residence in Tehran. Haniyeh was killed after he was seen at an inauguration event in Tehran for the new puppet president.

Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that Israel did not notify the Biden regime before the strike to take out the longtime Hamas leader.

This should not come as a surprise.

In October 2023, Joe Biden’s special envoy to Iran and principal architect on resurrecting the nuclear deal was accused of sharing classified information with the Islamic regime.

House Republicans claim the US. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley, “May have had a compromising tie to the Iranian regime.”

Robert Malley, a deranged Trump-hater, has already been suspended from his position with the Biden regime. The FBI is investigating him and whether or not he mishandled classified information.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told FOX News that Malley’s security violations were so serious that he was suspended without pay, and his security clearances were suspended as well.

Malley was the Biden regime’s Iran envoy during negotiations on restarting the Iran nuclear deal.

Rep. Michael McCaul: “He’s a special envoy for Iran. He is the principal architect, the negotiator on the Iran deal to resurrect the Iran deal. And the concern is that we tried to get him before my committee to testify, to brief us on Iran, and he was basically AWOL. And then we found out that he was suspended without pay because he had problems with his security clearance. He had compromised classified information, we think, with Iran, and now there’s a wider investigation into this. You can’t make this stuff up, Martha. I mean, between that and the $6 billion they’ve pledged to put into Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror, all in the name of getting another JCPOA deal done, it’s not acceptable to House Republicans.

Via FOX News and Midnight Rider.



John Kerry and Democrats also blocked the FBI from arresting dangerous Iranians, including terrorists inside the US, at least 8 times.

Recently, Biden officials were heard attacking Israeli leaders in another leak to the media.

So why would Israel tip off the Biden regime on their planned strike to take out the man responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel?