Victor Reacts: AOC’s Supreme Court Temper Tantrum (VIDEO)

Have you ever not gotten something that you wanted so in response you threw yourself on the ground in a hysterical fit? Well this is the congressional version of that.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported,

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

This radical step follows her previous threat of impeachment against the six conservative justices after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his tenure.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the many leftists to freak out over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Trump’s immunity.

Following a ruling from the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump does have immunity from prosecution over supposed crimes he committed in office, AOC took to the X platform to threaten impeachment against the six conservative justices.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy,” she wrote.

“It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

On Wednesday, AOC followed through on her promise, introducing impeachment articles against Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. She accuses both justices of refusing to recuse themselves from consequential court matters in which they allegedly have financial and personal entanglements.