AOC Promises to Impeach Justices Who Supported Trump’s Immunity, Calls SCOTUS an ‘Assault on American Democracy’

by

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the many leftists to freak out over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Monday.

Following a ruling from the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump does have immunity from prosecution over supposed crimes he committed in office, AOC took to the X platform to threaten impeachment against the six conservative justices.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy,” she wrote.

“It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

It is not the first time the AOC has threatened members of the court, despite them all being appointed and confirmed through the agreed constitutional process.

Back in 2022, she suggested that Congress needed to “do away with the whole thing” in order to combat so-called climate change.

That same month, the far-left Congresswoman falsely accused justices of “lying under oath” and claimed they should be impeached as a result of their misdeeds.

“If we allow Supreme Court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments to the highest court of the land and then issue without basis, if you read these opinions – rulings that deeply undermine the human and civil rights of the majority of Americans, we must see that through,” she said at the time.

