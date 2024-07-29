Speaker Mike Johnson Sparks Uproar After Revealing the Seven Republicans Who Will Serve on Task Force Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt

House Speaker Mike Johnson makes an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
House Speaker Mike Johnson makes an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” (CNBC Television / YouTube screen shot)

House Speaker Mike Johnson today announced the Republicans who will serve on the Bipartisan House Task Force to investigate the Trump assassination attempt and sparked an uproar among conservatives in the process.

The seven GOPers listed are as follows:

• Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly
• Tennessee Rep. Mark Green
• Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce
• Florida Rep. Laurel Lee
• Florida Rep. Michael Waltz
• Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins
• Texas Rep. Pat Fallon

While there are a few terrific choices including Rep. Higgins and Rep. Green, he also includes one of the House’s biggest RINOs in Rep. David Joyce and several establishment GOPers.

Moreover, two individuals with impeccable qualifications to investigate the Trump assassination attempt, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane and Florida Rep. Cory Mills, are missing altogether. Crane is an ex-Navy SEAL sniper while Mills is a respected former Army Combat Vet.

Was Johnson worried they would explore whether the incident was a set up to have Trump killed as Mills suggested was a possibility earlier this month?

Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson tweeted following the news that Republican House members were furious over Johnson seemingly caving to the Democrats.

Johnson went on to mention that some GOPers were texting him that the real truth would never be uncovered and the selected members would get duped by the Deep State.

Other X users blasted Johnson for seemingly giving in to the Democrats, with many specifically pointing to the exclusion of Crane and Mills.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 