Speaker Mike Johnson Sparks Uproar After Revealing the Seven Republicans Who Will Serve on Task Force Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt

House Speaker Mike Johnson today announced the Republicans who will serve on the Bipartisan House Task Force to investigate the Trump assassination attempt and sparked an uproar among conservatives in the process.

Today, I’m announcing the seven Republicans who will serve on the Bipartisan House Task Force to investigate the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. We have the utmost confidence in this group of steady, highly qualified, and capable Members of Congress: — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 29, 2024

The seven GOPers listed are as follows:

• Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly

• Tennessee Rep. Mark Green

• Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce

• Florida Rep. Laurel Lee

• Florida Rep. Michael Waltz

• Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins

• Texas Rep. Pat Fallon

While there are a few terrific choices including Rep. Higgins and Rep. Green, he also includes one of the House’s biggest RINOs in Rep. David Joyce and several establishment GOPers.

Moreover, two individuals with impeccable qualifications to investigate the Trump assassination attempt, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane and Florida Rep. Cory Mills, are missing altogether. Crane is an ex-Navy SEAL sniper while Mills is a respected former Army Combat Vet.

Was Johnson worried they would explore whether the incident was a set up to have Trump killed as Mills suggested was a possibility earlier this month?

Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson tweeted following the news that Republican House members were furious over Johnson seemingly caving to the Democrats.

SCOOP: Republican House Members are RAGING at Speaker Johnson for once again bowing to Democrats on Trump Assassination Task Force, choosing weak and unserious members: 'No one has experience in counter sniper, motorcade, close protection or advance team operations' 'Not good' — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

Johnson went on to mention that some GOPers were texting him that the real truth would never be uncovered and the selected members would get duped by the Deep State.

Text from Member of Republican Conference: "Johnson, per usual, folds like a cheap lawn chair" — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

Other X users blasted Johnson for seemingly giving in to the Democrats, with many specifically pointing to the exclusion of Crane and Mills.

Why aren’t Cory Mills and Eli Crane on this committee??? They have done more on their own than any other member of Congress!!!! You’re worthless!!! God I don’t like you — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) July 29, 2024

America has no confidence in Speaker Johnson to do the right thing. He’s continually funded the Biden-Harris regime knowing they were persecuting innocent Americans. Now he expects this same regime to be honest about what happened on J13. Defund Biden-Harris now. Enough! — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2024

Where are the 2 most qualified guys already investigating it @RepEliCrane @CoryMillsFL …get it together Mike..smh — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) July 29, 2024

This is a cover up. @SpeakerJohnson has failed us and is doing so again. He’s one of the biggest disappointments in the Republican Party. God is on our side and he should remember that. — Aly Lawless (@alysonlawless) July 29, 2024