“They’re Going Down! These People On Their High Perch!” – MUST SEE: Lara Logan Releases New J6 Video with GOP Lawmaker and Crime Fighter Clay Higgins who TELLS ALL (VIDEO)

Investigative journalist Lara Logan released the latest episode in her much anticipated investigation into the January 6, 2021 “Fed-surrection” today on Truth in Media website.

In her latest episode, Logan brings on former Louisiana police officer and current US Congressman Clay Higgins to discuss the events that tragic day back in January 2021.

Representative Higgins is famous for confronting FBI Director Chris Wray back in November 2022 on the confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters INSIDE the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In November 2023 Rep. Higgins confronted Chris Wray again about the FBI’s confidential human sources that were brought to the January 6, 2021 protests. But this time Clay Higgins brought a photo of the government assets boarding buses before the rally.

On Thursday Lara opened the interview with a questions on the letter Rep. Benny Thompson sent to DHS following the January 6, 2021 protests. According to Rep. Clay Higgins this resulted in innocent Trump supporters being placed on the terrorist watch list. This practice still takes place today.

Rep. Clay Higgins: was the beginning of a executive action by the TSA to use its authority to instruct America’s air marshals to track and follow Trump supporters that have been charged with no crime. They were guilty only of arriving by air into DC on January 4, 5th or 6th, and those manifest were turned over to the FBI. The FBI went through those manifests and every American that they identified, that the FBI identified as a Trump supporter that was on those manifests was added to the FBI’s suspected domestic terrorist watchlist… The TSA administrator used his authority to instruct the air marshals of America to track those Americans wherever they fly. Still today, it’s still happening.

The letter was signed by top Republican Rep. John Katko. He approved of this.

This has been going on since January 2021.

Rep. Higgins then makes this promise–

Rep. Clay Higgins: “I’m telling you, we’re in uncharted waters as it relates to the weaponization of our government against the American people. I am not frightened of these people. I’ve spent my life serving others, and I love my country. This thing is not going to just slip away. They’re not going to take us without a fight. I’m going to fight legally and peacefully and within the parameters of the constitution that I’ve sworn to serve. But they’re going down. These men and their high perch and their position of power and authority that are walking upon our entire history, our deepest core principles. They’re not going to get away with it.”

