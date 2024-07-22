MUST SEE: Rep. Eli Crane Gets On Roof of Building in Butler, PA Where Trump Shooter Fired Shots at Trump and Supporters (VIDEO)

Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) took a trip to Butler, Pennsylvania, and got on the roof of the American Glass Research Building, where Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed up and sniped President Trump and fired on several rallygoers at Trump’s rally on July 13.

Rep. Crane posted a video of himself on top of the building and stated, “I’m here on the building where the supposed sniper took a shot; it’s not that steep at all. We just had a 70-year-old back here climb up on the roof easily.”

Crane continued, “See that water tower behind me? Had the Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy would not have made it five feet up this roof he would’ve been taken out.”

“Behind me, you see the windows that the Secret Service were supposedly in the second-floor of this building behind; makes you wonder why they weren’t able to quickly dispatch the individual.”

Crane concluded his video by saying, “Lot of questions here in Butler.”

I’m on the roof of the building in Butler, PA where shots were fired in an attempt to assassinate President Trump. As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making Pres. Trump extremely vulnerable. Many questions still remain. pic.twitter.com/p2EhBTFg1M — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 22, 2024

