GOP Rep. Mark Green Will Not Seek Reelection After Leading Impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “I Have Come to Realize Our Fight is Not Here Within Washington, Our Fight is With Washington”

House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.) announced he will not be seeking a fourth term in Congress.

This decision follows his prominent role in leading the impeachment efforts against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Green released a powerful retirement statement criticizing the Washington elites and explaining his decision to retire from Congress.

“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable. Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home. In the last few months, in reading the writings of our Framers, I was reminded of their intent for representatives to be citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home. Our country–and our Congress–is broken beyond most means of repair. I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington. As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country–but in a new capacity. I am grateful to my wife, Camie, and my family, for standing beside me and for their service to our nation. During my time in the Army, they sacrificed dad and husband to multiple deployments–and as I have served here in Congress, they have supported me as I’ve been away most weeks. I also want to thank the constituents of Tennessee’s 7th District for the unbelievable honor to serve them in Congress–whose vote of confidence was not only evident in the wide margins in each election, but also without ever having a single primary opponent in my three elections. And finally, I want to thank my staff, whose unmatched hard work, dedication, and talent have resulted in our many victories and one of the lowest turnover rates in Congress.”

AP reported:

As chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, Green was a driving force behind the Mayorkas impeachment push over border security… His panel conducted a months-long investigation of Mayorkas, his policies and his management of the department, ultimately concluding Tuesday that his conduct in office amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanors” worthy of impeachment. Green has served since 2019 in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn in 2022 to include a significant portion of Nashville. He previously served as an Army surgeon and in the state Senate and is from Montgomery County. Green flirted running for governor in 2017, but suspended his campaign after he was nominated by former President Donald Trump to become the Army secretary. He later withdrew his nomination due to criticism over his remarks about Muslims and LGBTQ+ Americans, including saying that being transgender is a disease. He also urged that a stand be taken against “the indoctrination of Islam” in public schools and referred to a “Muslim horde” that invaded Constantinople hundreds of years ago. After winning the congressional seat in 2018, Green once again made headlines after hosting a town hall where he stated… that vaccines cause autism.

Forbes also revealed that during a private GOP House meeting, Green described the DHS secretary as a “reptile with no balls” for his refusal to step down from his position.

As of today, 21 members of House Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election in 2024.