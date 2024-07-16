CNN Host Gets Triggered When Former Army Sniper Rep. Cory Mills Suggests the Assassination Attempt on Trump Could Have Been a Setup (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Subsequent reports have revealed the numerous avoidable failures by the Secret Service to protect Trump and take out the gunman. Humiliating footage of petite females struggling to cover the 45th president and escort him out of harm’s way has also emerged.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), a former Army sniper and member of the 82nd Airborne Division and Joint Special Operations Command, was a guest Tuesday morning on CNN to discuss the aftermath of the assassination attempt and the security failures involved. But he ended up angering host Kate Bolduan when he dared to suggest the possibility that the whole incident was a set-up to get Trump killed.

Relevant transcript:

MILLS: You know, it almost seems to me, I think that the investigation is necessary at this point within Congress, not just the FBI, not just others,” said Mills. “You know, I look back at — I’m thinking all right, you know, for an individual, if you looked at the escalations and how they are trying to approach him. Let’s just say that it was like, okay, first we want to censor and silence you, then we want to indict and imprison you, now we are attempting to kill you… BOLDUAN (annoyed): Whoa whoa whoa, let’s slow down! I’m hearing two things from you: I don’t want to jump ahead of things, but I’m also hearing you jumping ahead of things. MILLS: Well, actually, I’m just looking at all the different possible capabilities. One of the things as a military member … one of the things as a person who has run in the special operations communities before, one of the people who’s actually done this is that you look at all the potential analysis, right? BOLDUAN: Dial it back. Do not blame this on Joe Biden. MILLS: Well, actually, I didn’t say Joe Biden. BOLDUAN: Who’s the ‘they,’ then? Let’s be very specific. MILLS: That’s what the investigation has to do. Was it local law enforcement that made the mistakes, or was there something to it? Were there other types of things that we need to be analyzing or looking at, providing analysis? My point is when something so significant, that hasn’t happened in decades…My point is this: from someone who has actually conducted these (operations), these are not difficult advances…This is about looking at your surroundings; what are the actual elements that I need to be looking at in terms of mitigating threats… BOLDUAN: So you are saying this is so basic, that how big this screw-up was, that’s what leading your brain down this road? MILLS: That’s exactly right… BOLDUAN: But Congressman, Tom Emmer was just on. He said to me it is too early to talk about who is at fault here… MILLS: That is why an investigation is necessary. BOLDOUN (exasperated): Is it not dangerous, it is not reckless to even be throwing around the word ‘intentionally’?

This is not the first time Mills has floated the possibility that at least part of the Secret Service’s security failures may have been intentional. Here is what he said two nights ago on Jesse Watters Primetime:

You could literally just look quickly, glance and know from the reference point, whether it be a building, whether it be a lone tree, whether it be a parking lot, maybe it’s a road. Bottom line is that this is massive negligence to the point of me speculating on what was intentional and what wasn’t.

Congress must provide answers to this fateful and disturbing day in American history in short order because we know the Biden regime cannot be trusted. Patriots like Mills should lead the charge as well instead of milquetoast politicians like so many in GOP leadership.