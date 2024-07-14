UPDATE: FBI Confirms 20-Year-Old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as Trump’s Failed Assassin

The FBI has confirmed the identity of the individual who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“At this time, we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is. Uh, we are close to that identification, and as soon as we are 100% confident in who that individual is, we will share it with the press. With that being said, also, we do not currently have an identified motive. Although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was at this time,” said Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh.

Hours after the press conference, the FBI released the suspect’s identity. He has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

The New York Post was the first to report the suspect’s name.

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post. Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., squeezed off shots — one of which grazed Trump in the ear — at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh. Sources said Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds. He was killed by Secret Service snipers. An AR-style rifle was later recovered. Bethel Park is a village 40 miles south of where the Butler rally was held.

