Failed Trump Assassin Was a Registered Republican — but Donated to Democrat Organizations

The man who attempted, and failed, to assassinate former President Donald Trump was a registered Republican — but donated to Democrat organizations.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was shot and killed by the Secret Service after shooting Trump in the ear, fatally shooting a rally attendee, and critically injuring two others in the crowd.

According to the Voter Status Record on the Department of State website, he was born on September 20, 2003, and is a registered Republican.

Due to his age, Crooks would not have been eligible to vote in the 2020 election.

Though he is registered as a Republican, it does not mean he was.

Many liberals registered to vote as Republicans during the primaries to throw support behind Nikki Haley to sabotage Trump. Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, meaning that independents and Democrats are not eligible to vote for the Republican nominee unless they switch parties.

Crooks made several small donations to ActBlue and the Democrat National Committee.

Luke Rosiak of the Daily Wire reports, “The 20-year old male lives with his mother, who is handicapped and often clings to her husband to walk, they said. The family keeps to themselves. The mother was sitting in the street among evidence tonight, they said. Records suggest he registered to vote as a Republican.”

Despite the voter registration, he donated $15 to a Democrat group dedicated to “defending democracy” on Biden’s inauguration day. Both of his parents are counselors. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 14, 2024

“Despite the voter registration, he donated $15 to a Democrat group dedicated to “defending democracy” on Biden’s inauguration day. Both of his parents are counselors,” Rosiak added.

This is a breaking news event. The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide additional information and details as they become available.