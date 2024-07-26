President Trump RIPS Reprehensible Conspiracy Theorist — FBI Director Chris Wray — After He Suggests that Trump Was Never Hit By a Bullet!

What a dirty, reprehensible hack!

Chris Wray, whose storied career at the FBI includes:

Wray took a swipe at President Trump during his testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Wray suggested during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee that President Trump was not hit by a bullet but that it was instead shrapnel that caused his injury on stage at the Butler rally.

“With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray said.

“I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else,” he added.

Wray also admitted his agency and additional federal government employees allowed 8 shots to be fired at Trump during his speech – 8 shots before the gunman was neutralized!

Maybe conspiracy theorist Chris Wray should not be taking potshots at Trump right now!

On Thursday, President Donald Trump responded to Chris Wray’s contemptible allegations.

Via Donald J. Trump at Truth Social:

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” – Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!

President Trump is right. Chris Wray has single-handedly destroyed the reputation of the FBI, a once-respected law enforcement agency that is now the strong arm of the political left in destroying their political opponents.