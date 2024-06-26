CONFIRMED: Evidence Proves BOTH the FBI and CIA Were Deeply Involved in the Historic 2020 Election Lie that Hunter Biden’s Laptop Was Russian Propaganda

The House Judiciary Committee released information on Tuesday that revealed that CIA contractors colluded with the Biden campaign in 2020 to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop.

In October 2020, just days before the presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie. The fake news media ran with the story anyway. And the fake news even used it during the debate to bash President Trump.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee released these details, as reported earlier by Cristina Laila.

● High ranking CIA officials, up to and including then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, were made aware of the Hunter Biden statement prior to its approval and publication. Because several former senior intelligence officials signed the statement, the PCRB sent the draft statement to the CIA’s then-Chief Operating Officer (COO) Andrew Makridis, who said he subsequently informed then-Director Haspel or thenDeputy Director Vaughn Frederick Bishop that the statement would be published soon. Senior CIA leadership had an opportunity at that time to slow down the CIA’s process for reviewing publication submissions and ensure that such an extraordinary statement was properly vetted. ● Some of the statement’s signatories, including Michael Morell, were on active contract with the CIA at the time of the Hunter Biden statement’s publication. Throughout the course of the Committees’ investigation, the signatories claimed to not have had access to any classified information when asserting that the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the hallmarks” of Russian disinformation. However, at the time of the statement’s publication, at least two signatories—Morell and former CIA Inspector General David Buckley—were on the CIA’s payroll as contractors. Due to purported operational concerns, the CIA declined to declassify the entire universe of signatories who were on active contract. In addition, some signatories to the Hunter Biden statement also had special “Green Card” access to the CIA at the time of the statement’s publication, allowing them to gain entry to secure CIA facilities. ● After publication of the Hunter Biden statement, CIA employees internally expressed concern about the statement’s politicized content, acknowledging it was not “helpful to the Agency in the long run.” At least one employee found it “[i]nteresting to see what was submitted and approved” when discussing media talking points that the statement’s co author, former Senior Intelligence Service Officer Marc Polymeropoulos, submitted related to the statement. When discussing Polymeropoulos’s talking points, another CIA official stated, “It appears [Polymeropoulos] is actively involved in a pro-Biden campaign and may be disclosing classified information in his efforts.” The CIA’s internal review board, known as the Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB), determined that Polymeropoulos’s talking points contained classified information that had to be removed prior to publication. “The new information included in this report, based on new testimony and declassified documents, shows the potential dangers of a politicized intelligence community. In the waning days before the 2020 presidential election, 51 intelligence community officials rushed to draft and release a statement using their official titles, presumably to convey access to specialized information unavailable to other Americans. The statement was conceived following a conversation with a senior Biden campaign official and designed explicitly to provide talking points to the Biden campaign to discredit politically damaging allegations. Some of the signatories of the statement were on the CIA payroll at the time as contractors and others had special access to CIA facilities. Even Michael Morell—before the Committees learned of his contract with the CIA—acknowledged, “It’s inappropriate for a currently serving staff officer or contractor to be involved in the political process,” the House Judiciary Committee said.

Here is the Judiciary report posted on X on Tuesday.

“We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between the Biden campaign and the intelligence community. Now with this interim report, we reveal how officials at the highest levels of the CIA were aware of the statement and… — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 25, 2024

However, the CIA was not alone in its deception and manipulation of the American public in the 2020 election.

The House Ways and Means Committee released in June 2023 their interview with Gary Shapley, Jr., on May 26, 2023.

In the report, the committee included this nugget:

In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime. The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID.

Here is the screen grab from page 12 of the report:



The FBI and intelligence community knew in November 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic and contained evidence of hundreds of international crimes that included his father, Joe Biden.

They knew this in November 2019!

Chris Wray and the FBI said NOTHING!

Then, during the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Donald Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience that 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

The Biden campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie.

The laptop was real, and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

There were 60 dishonest intel officers (9 who refused to publicly post their names) who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.

These 60 should be outed, subpoenaed, and jailed for pushing such a brazen political lie to swing a presidential election.

And the FBI and CIA must both be held to account for their dangerous and lawless practices.

Justice must be served!