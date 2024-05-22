“WTF?!! They Were Prepared to Kill Me?!” — Christina Bobb, Present During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Horrified by Potential Deadly Outcome After Learning FBI Was Authorized to Use ‘Deadly Force’

Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb was horrified after newly unsealed court documents revealed that the FBI was authorized to use deadly force against former President Donald Trump and his associates during the politically motivated raid at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

The documents unsealed by Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday, stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump, detail the FBI’s controversial raid.

One particularly disturbing aspect of these filings is the ‘Operations Order.’ The disclosed “Operations Order” from the FBI outlined the protocol for engaging with Trump and his security team during the raid, which was authorized by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland “personally approved” the use of DEADLY FORCE against President a Trump during the Unconstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago. BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. pic.twitter.com/95wvGZMjn4 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2024

The document includes a policy statement on the use of deadly force, specifying it could be employed when necessary if there was an imminent threat.

The court document read, “According to an “Operations Order” produced in discovery, the FBI believed its objective for the Mar-a-Lago raid was to seize “classified information, NDI, and US Government records as described in [the] search warrant.” The Order contained a “Policy Statement” regarding “Use Of Deadly Force,” which stated, for example, “Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary…” The agents planned to bring “Standard Issue Weapon[s],” “Ammo,” “Handcuffs,” and “medium and large sized bolt cutters,” but they were instructed to wear “unmarked polo or collared shirts” and to keep “law enforcement equipment concealed.”

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case–I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing. FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

The document further details plans for confrontation, noting that should Trump have appeared at Mar-a-Lago during the raid, the FBI and Secret Service security teams were prepared to engage directly. This included potential resistance from the Secret Service, with contingency plans for the FBI to coordinate closely with undisclosed contacts.

Oh my God Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary. They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks. Gestapo pic.twitter.com/ViWahRIpTL — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

The presence of a medic and coordination with a local trauma center were also noted in the plans.

FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the raid.@JudiciaryGOP pic.twitter.com/vOwlZPUsfb — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

Christina Bobb, a key figure present during the raid and legal advisor to Trump, expressed her dismay and fear upon learning about these authorized measures.

“They were prepared to kill me?! A few dozen FBI agents v. me and they were ready to kill me?!!! What in the world happened to the United States of America?!” Bobb said.

WTF?!! They were prepared to kill me?! A few dozen FBI agents v. me and they were ready to kill me?!!! What in the world happened to the United States of America?! FBI was authorized to use ‘deadly force’ in classified docs search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, court filings reveal… — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) May 21, 2024

Last year, Bobb discussed the raid with The Gateway Pundit, criticizing the FBI’s refusal to allow Trump’s attorneys to witness the search.

Bobb: “I was very surprised. It was actually another attorney who was running this case that was running point and communicating with the Department of Justice. But I was certainly there. I was there for the raid for sure. But my understanding from what I’ve seen is that the legal team that was running this case was very cooperative with DOJ, to my knowledge anyway.”

Jim Hoft: “The FBI refused, when they raided Trump’s home back in last fall, to wait for a Trump attorney to be there before they started their search.”

Bobb: “Yeah. So they got there before I did, and they had started before I got there. And then they wouldn’t let me participate. Once I was there and trying to be involved and trying to be a part of the search and observe and see what they were doing, I was forced to stand out on the circle drive…”

WATCH BELOW: