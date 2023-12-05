FBI Targeted and Interrogated Catholics Including at least One Priest and a Choir Director – Singled Out Traditional Catholics with Pro-Life, Pro-Family Views as Potential Domestic Terrorists (Video)

Chris Wray and the FBI are now targeting devout Christians as potential terrorists – in America!
As Gateway Pundit reported in April, Chris Wray’s FBI is now infiltrating Catholic parishes.
The FBI agents are engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.
This was a shocking revelation. Americans already knew the FBI-DOJ was targeting traditional Catholics from earlier reporting. We also have evidence they are infiltrating Catholic parishes.
Chris Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that was gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.
Kyle Seraphin last year was suspended indefinitely from the FBI without pay after stepping forward as a whistleblower and alleging that the FBI is trying to hide how many man-hours they used on the Jan 6th investigation. Seraphin had worked at the FBI’s Richmond office for six years.
The Weaponization Committee released more information on this troubling development this week. The committee found that Chris Wray’s FBI targeted devout Catholics because they are pro-Life, pro-family and support biological basis for gender.
The FBI singled out traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.
How is this any different than any other Marxist regime in history?
When will this criminal organization be stopped?
Kevin Corke: Following a rigorous examination of subpoenaed documents, a House Weaponization Committee report determined that there was no legitimate basis for an FBI memo to insert federal law enforcement into Catholic houses of worship. I said, that right. Now. The report, obtained by Fox News Digital, sharply criticized the Bureau’s decision to interrogate a priest and a choir director as part of its investigation into traditional Catholics after an FBI Richmond internal memo categorized certain Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.
Now, the committee accused the Bureau of abusing its counterterrorism tools to target Catholic Americans. Quote, The FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to develop its assessment, and the FBI even proposed developing sources among the Catholic clergy and church leadership, adding, The FBI singled out Americans who are pro life, pro family, and support the biological basis for sex and gender distinction as potential domestic terrorists.
Via Jesse Watters.