‘The FBI Set Everything Up… They Wrote the Script – and WHITMER WAS IN ON IT!’ — Victim in Alleged FBI Plot to Kidnap Michigan Democrat Gov. Whitmer Breaks Silence in Must-See Interview!

Eric Molitor, a victim in the alleged FBI plot to kidnap Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, broke his silence during a Trump rally held at Van Andel Arena.

Speaking with Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam, Molitor claimed that the FBI orchestrated the entire plot and even duped people into participating.

“The FBI set everything up. They drove people, they paid for everything. They wrote the script,” Molitor said. He alleged that Governor Whitmer herself decided the best time for the operation in collaboration with the FBI and state police.

“Governor Whitmer herself opened her scheduling book and decided with the FBI and state police when to be the best time for the daytime ride, the nighttime ride. Then they duped people into it. We even have proof of them telling people, ‘Get as many people in the trucks as possible, and don’t tell them what you’re doing until they’re already on the road.’ It was 100% set up. Governor Whitmer, if they can do it to nobody like me, they will come after everybody else,” Molitor added.

Molitor was among those implicated in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. He claimed that he was tricked into participating in what he believed was a civil defense force activity against Antifa and BLM in his local area.

Ben Bergquam: Let me ask your part in this without getting… I don’t know if you’re still going through the legal battles on it. Eric Molitor: I quit it, man. I quit it. This is one of those things. She’s still out there pushing this as if it was a legitimate thing that there was a kidnap plot against her that she set up with the FBI. Ben Bergquam: Walk me through what actually happened that night. Eric Molitor: Oh, my gosh, man. I didn’t go on what’s known as the nighttime Ride. I was duped into the daytime ride, and Oh, my gosh. Again, there’s so much that goes into it. Anyways, I had set up a civil defense force for my area in Wexford, Cadillac City, because Antifa and BLM were coming up there. Through this process, I had met Adam Fox, who lived down here in Grand Rapids, actually. After a while, he got me a job in private security, which was really awesome. I thought that stuff was really cool. He actually is a good guy, by the way. The FBI, the government has lied about this man who’s still in prison. Anyways, he got a hold of me and asked me if I wanted to go for a ride. I asked, “Yeah, what do you have in mind?” I’m thinking it’s this good stuff that we got going on. Nothing was said about the Governor or anything like that. Anyways, him and Dan Chappel, the original FBI informant there, another lying person right there, he came up to pick me up, him and Adam Fox. We get all the way up to Elk Rapids, which was an hour away from my house. Nothing was talked about. It was a truck with three men. We talked about women, alcohol, guns, like Americans do. Anyways, we get up to Elk Rapids, and they said, ‘Her cottage.’ I’m still not putting it together. I’m thinking maybe the Antifa BLM is trying to hold up it at a private residence instead of doing these hotels and motels that we heard about. Ben Bergquam: You guys were more doing security or what? Eric Molitor: I was. I thought that we were. When we got up there, and I’m already in a truck with people 100 miles away from my house, then they started talking about Whitmer’s Cottage, and right there, dude, my heart sunk. I didn’t know if I was going to make out of that situation alive. I had no idea what was going on.

Following this incident, Molitor was arrested during a family get-together where law enforcement allegedly pointed guns at his children. He now faces charges of material support for terrorism due to a video he was asked to take during the ride and felony firearms because he had his sidearm with him.

When asked about his current legal situation, Molitor said he had quit fighting it. He expressed frustration that Governor Whitmer continues to portray the alleged plot as a legitimate threat against her life.

Molitor ended the interview with a call to action, urging citizens to contact their representatives and form civil groups in their communities. He emphasized the importance of understanding how the system works and being active in holding it accountable.

“If they can do it to nobody like me, they will come after everybody else,” Molitor warned.

Last year, The Gateway Pundit reported that Eric Molitor, twin brothers William and Michael Null, were acquitted by an Antrim County, Michigan, jury on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and illegally possessing firearms. The three men faced up to 20 years in prison for their alleged crimes.

Eric Molitor cried in court after the verdict was read.

The entire plot was hatched, planned, paid for, and executed by paid FBI informants.

The FBI informants pushed the violent plans to kidnap Whitmer. It was all a setup.

In an October 2020 press conference, the FBI announced it had thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Whitmer kidnapping plot was in the media 24/7 and used to bludgeon Trump with just a few weeks to go until Election Day.

The FBI used at least 12 informants in the Michigan Whitmer kidnapping case.

The case, which we now know was comprised of virtually all FBI agents and informants, took another devastating hit in August.

Michael Hills, an attorney for Brandon Caserta, one of the six defendants, produced text messages showing an FBI field agent telling an informant to lie, frame an innocent man and delete text messages.

One female FBI agent admitted during testimony that she slept in the same hotel room, and the same bed, during a training weekend with FBI target Barry Croft. She went the extra mile to get her man!

And… she also smoked pot with him.

The female FBI agent told the court, “Sometimes informants have to play along.”

​Out of the 14 men initially accused in the plot, nine were convicted or pleaded guilty, while five were ultimately acquitted.