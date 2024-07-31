NEW FOOTAGE Shows Snipers INTENTIONALLY IGNORED Trump Assassin | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: ​​ “It’s Officially a Cover-Up!” – Secret Service Rejects FOIA Requests For Trump Assassination Records

ARTICLE 2: HUGE: President Trump Goes There — Republishes Social Media Post that Links Chris Wray and the FBI to His Assassination Attempt

ARTICLE 3: “Supporters” Walk Out of Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally After She Starts Speaking – They Only Showed Up to Watch Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Joe Rogan Goes There — Raises Serious Questions About Joe Biden’s Height After He Disappeared with “COVID”

ARTICLE 5: Acting Secret Service Director Loses Composure – Plays Victim as Senator Hawley Grills Him Over Attempted Trump Assassination – Fears Secret Service Unfairly Persecuted

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below