NEW FOOTAGE Shows Snipers INTENTIONALLY IGNORED Trump Assassin | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: ​​ “It’s Officially a Cover-Up!” – Secret Service Rejects FOIA Requests For Trump Assassination Records

ARTICLE 2: HUGE: President Trump Goes There — Republishes Social Media Post that Links Chris Wray and the FBI to His Assassination Attempt

ARTICLE 3: “Supporters” Walk Out of Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally After She Starts Speaking – They Only Showed Up to Watch Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  Joe Rogan Goes There — Raises Serious Questions About Joe Biden’s Height After He Disappeared with “COVID” 

ARTICLE 5: Acting Secret Service Director Loses Composure – Plays Victim as Senator Hawley Grills Him Over Attempted Trump Assassination – Fears Secret Service Unfairly Persecuted

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 