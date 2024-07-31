Joe Rogan Goes There — Raises Serious Questions About Joe Biden’s Height After He Disappeared with “COVID”

Joe Biden’s recent COVID diagnosis has ignited a storm of speculation. The latest to weigh in on the matter is none other than Joe Rogan, who has raised some eyebrow-raising questions about Biden’s height following his apparent disappearance from public view.

Earlier this month, Biden announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating as he recovered.

This announcement came on the heels of his last public appearance in Las Vegas, where he was seen struggling to walk. Since then, the silence and lack of visible updates have left many questioning the true state of his health.

.⁦@POTUS⁩ is back on Air Force One and we’re headed to Delaware pic.twitter.com/SLGfL8pcN1 — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) July 17, 2024

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino had openly called for proof of life, expressing their concern over Biden’s absence.

“Not physically seeing Biden – not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did…it is disconcerting, isn’t it?” Baier commented.

Perino added, “Right! They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk stirred up a storm on social media platform X with a post that suggested there might be more to Joe Biden’s abrupt departure from Las Vegas than was officially reported.

The official narrative was that Joe Biden’s trip was cut short due to him testing positive for COVID-19. Biden did not even wear a mask, which the Democrats have been advocating for years.

President Biden tells reporters he’s feeling “good” as he leaves Las Vegas after his Covid diagnosis.

Biden will return to Delaware where he’ll continue to isolate, the White House says.https://t.co/GUZV6ARNUI pic.twitter.com/1xs8PP7epp — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 17, 2024

An anonymous source close to Las Vegas Metro claimed the U.S. Secret Service had informed them of an emergency situation involving Joe Biden.

Kirk’s initial post stated:

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden’s trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to “medivac” POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP. Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead. I didn’t think too much about this lead, seemed too wild to be true, but given that Joe Biden has been out of public sight for days and dropped out of the race via an X post, and his brother James indicated health was a factor, I’m beginning to grow more curious if COVID or something else has been more serious than reported.

It can be recalled that Frank Biden, Joe Biden’s younger brother, was smeared as an “alcoholic” after he suggested Joe Biden was terminal.

Frank Biden told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Charlie Kirk’s post gained traction as Biden has been out of public sight for days and announced his withdrawal from the race via an X post.

Kirk later updated his post saying he had received multiple emails confirming many elements of the story. Many corroborated that a call went out to block streets to get Biden to University Medical trauma center, and then the plan abruptly changed and Biden was quickly flown out of Vegas on Air Force One.

“UPDATE: I’ve received multiple emails like this one confirming many elements of the story. Many have confirmed that a call went out to block streets to get Biden to University Medical trauma center ASAP, and then the plan abruptly changed and they got him out on AF1 very quickly. I have not confirmed the IDs of these people, but there are an overwhelming number of stories corroborating essentially the same account that I felt comfortable sharing. I have people diving deeper into this now,” Kirk wrote.

UPDATE: I’ve received multiple emails like this one confirming many elements of the story. Many have confirmed that a call went out to block streets to get Biden to University Medical trauma center ASAP, and then the plan abruptly changed and they got him out on AF1 very quickly.… https://t.co/0LY7F4DrYv pic.twitter.com/jp9Xud0mSP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 22, 2024

Emily Goodin, senior White House correspondent for the DailyMail, documented on July 17th that the flight time from Vegas to Dover was 3hrs 48 mins—extremely fast—and that AF1 flew so fast the “plane shook.” This seems to confirm reports of how urgently AF1 took off out of Vegas.

Kirk wrote in his post, “People have sent me a post from Emily Goodin, senior White House correspondent for the DailyMail from July 17th. She documented that the flight time from Vegas to Dover was 3hrs 48 mins—extremely fast—and that AF1 flew so fast the “plane shook.” This seems to confirm reports of how urgently AF1 took off out of Vegas. The questions now are: Did Joe Biden have a serious medical event in Vegas that has been covered up? Did that medical event contribute to his decision to pull out of the race? How precarious is Joe Biden’s current health condition?”

POTUS arrives in Dover. “I’m doing well,” he said. Flight time from Vegas was 3 hour 48 minutes. AF1 flew so fast the plane shook pic.twitter.com/Gpx2m1vX8O — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 18, 2024

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel, publisher of The Dossier, confirmed through independent testimonies from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day, that Biden did indeed experience an undisclosed medical emergency in Las Vegas.

Dossier.today reported:

For this story, we worked with Turning Point Action to secure the testimony of several sources and vet their legitimacy. Officers working the president’s detail describe that Wednesday as chaotic from the very start. President Biden was already way behind schedule before the incident. Several sources said things really went haywire after he had been present at a famed local Mexican restaurant called Lindo Michoacan, where he was doing the rounds shaking hands and greeting donors. Then suddenly, when he was supposed to be scheduled to deliver the UnidosUS speech, all hell broke loose. Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency. Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out. Our sources estimate that it was “easily” hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live, so a curious media shouldn’t have a problem reporting any follow-ups to this story. The dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus.

According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC). However, the plan changed rapidly, and officers were instructed to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport.

The officers working the president’s detail describe a massive response effort to get Biden out of town as fast and as safe as possible. This response seemed too drastic for just a positive COVID-19 test result.

Radio dispatchers responsible for coordinating with the president’s detail requested an immediate “surge” of law enforcement resources into the area, both to secure the vicinity and to expedite the president’s movement. According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC), which was located about two miles up the road from the president’s position. Police answered the call, rapidly deploying their “in the box” emergency squads to faciltate the reroute to the hospital. While researching for this story, we found that the local NBC affiliate KSNV confirmed last week, without much publicity, that UMC “was on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon while he was visiting Southern Nevada.”

Jennifer Van Laar, an investigative journalist at RedState, has also confirmed this story with sources within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

According to Van Laar’s source, “Biden had stroke-like symptoms,” but the traveling physician determined it wasn’t a full stroke that needed immediate extensive medical intervention on the ground. Instead, it was decided that Biden could be treated on Air Force One while en route to Andrews Air Force Base. This decision precipitated a last-minute diversion of the President’s motorcade to Harry Reid International Airport, bypassing plans for a hospital visit.

“According to this source, it’s believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA),” Van Laar wrote.

Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources. An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined… https://t.co/gSSWYMQUq1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

According to the American Stroke Association, “A transient ischemic attack, or TIA, is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. The clot usually dissolves on its own or gets dislodged, and the symptoms usually last less than five minutes.”

Video posted by NBC News shows Biden gingerly walking down the short stairs of Air Force One, pausing several times as he navigated the fourteen steps.

Video of Biden when he arrived in Delaware after that flight https://t.co/CBNm05faRh — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

Now, Joe Rogan has joined the chorus, diving deep into the mystery with guest Michael Malice on his podcast. Rogan and Malice scrutinized footage of Biden walking compared to other appearances, claiming that there appeared to be significant differences in height and gait.

Joe Rogan: “You think there’s a body double?” Michael Malice: “That guy walked very differently than Biden. He’s a lot taller. It’s on Scott Adams’ Twitter. You saw that. I’m like, am I Alex Jonesing today? Joe Rogan: “No, he’s a lot taller.”

Joe Rogan Raises SERIOUS Questions About Joe Biden’s Height “Look at the size of this guy. He’s so much bigger! Look how big he is. He’s so much bigger than Jill. He’s so much bigger. Like, he gained a legitimate six inches.” “What you’re seeing right here: it really looks like… pic.twitter.com/lZO4pbIuys — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) July 30, 2024

They also suggest that the person seen walking was significantly taller and moved with much more agility than Biden had shown previously.

Rogan and Malice continued their analysis, repeatedly asserting that the man in the footage could not be the same Joe Biden who had struggled with stairs and shown signs of physical decline in earlier appearances.

Joe Rogan: “Look at the size differences in the torsos themselves from the top of his shoulders to where- Look at the buttons.” Michael Malice: “Yeah, look at the white of the shirt.” Joe Rogan: “Just look at the size difference. Look how much longer that human is on the left. Now, it may be Biden. Listen, they might have some wild shit that brings you back from the dead. But medical science is getting like, there’s some people out there working on some wild stuff.” […] Joe Rogan: So look at this one right now. So this is him walking in that other one. He’s really struggling there. But again, that could be just like his mental ability. It could come and go. Especially with that fucking juicy alien cocktail, they jazzed. Michael Malice: Or it could be jet lag. Joe Rogan: Imagine if he really did grow six inches. It really is Biden. They really do have some stuff. It rejuvenates you, but you also grow.

