“It’s Officially a Cover-Up!” – Secret Service Rejects FOIA Requests For Trump Assassination Records

The Secret Service rejected FOIA requests for records related to the attempted assassination against President Trump.

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks, 20, managed to evade state, local and federal law enforcement officers, climb on a roof and take 8 shots at President Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear after he turned his head at the last second to read a chart on illegal immigration.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed three FOIA requests seeking records related to the assassination attempt and the agency refused to produce and documents.

Judicial Watch said it is preparing for litigation.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today that the United States Secret Service completely denied multiple Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for documents about the assassination attempt on former President Trump. On July 16, 2024, Judicial Watch filed three comprehensive FOIA requests seeking emails, videos, and advance survey security assessments, among other documents related to the assassination attempt on Trump The Secret Service refused to produce not one record in response: At this time, pursuant to Title 5 U.S.C. § 552(B)(7)(A), any potentially responsive records, if they exist, are exempt as disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings. The citation of the above exemption is not to be construed as the only exemption which may be available under the FOIA.

“The Biden Secret Service is in cover-up mode on its inexcusable and epic failure to protect former President Trump and other innocents. said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “For Secret Service leaders to promise transparency to Congress while hiding every possible FOIA record from the American people is yet another indictment of this corrupt and failing agency.”

