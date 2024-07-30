HUGE: President Trump Goes There — Republishes Social Media Post that Links Chris Wray and the FBI to His Assassination Attempt

by

Less than three weeks ago, President Donald Trump barely survived an attempted assassination at his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump and two other supporters were injured in the gunfire. Another Trump supporter, Corey Comperatore, was killed by the would-be assassin.

Since that time, the media has swept this historic event under the rug.

And there is now evidence that the security team assigned to his rally were lackluster at best and even worse!

We now know that the Secret Service would not allow communications with local police prior to the shooting. We also know that the police spotted the suspect 90 minutes before the shooting started. And the building the shooter was perched upon was left unattended after the police got too hot and went inside.

INSIDE JOB: Secret Service Would Not Allow Communications with Local Police Until AFTER Trump was Shot – Police Spotted Suspect 90 Minutes Before Shooting

On Tuesday, President Trump retruthed a post on Truth Social that suggests that the FBI Director may have been in on the assassination plot.

The photo of FBI Director Chris Wray reads:

What did you know and when did you know about it?
Retruth
If you want to know who ordered the assassination of Donald Trump

Maybe if government elites would quit lying, so many people would not believe the FBI was involved in this assassination attempt.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 