HUGE: President Trump Goes There — Republishes Social Media Post that Links Chris Wray and the FBI to His Assassination Attempt

Less than three weeks ago, President Donald Trump barely survived an attempted assassination at his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump and two other supporters were injured in the gunfire. Another Trump supporter, Corey Comperatore, was killed by the would-be assassin.

Since that time, the media has swept this historic event under the rug.

And there is now evidence that the security team assigned to his rally were lackluster at best and even worse!

We now know that the Secret Service would not allow communications with local police prior to the shooting. We also know that the police spotted the suspect 90 minutes before the shooting started. And the building the shooter was perched upon was left unattended after the police got too hot and went inside.

On Tuesday, President Trump retruthed a post on Truth Social that suggests that the FBI Director may have been in on the assassination plot.

The photo of FBI Director Chris Wray reads:

What did you know and when did you know about it?

If you want to know who ordered the assassination of Donald Trump

Maybe if government elites would quit lying, so many people would not believe the FBI was involved in this assassination attempt.