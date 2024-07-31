People Leave Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally After She Starts Speaking – They Only Showed Up to Watch Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia where she vowed to confiscate firearms and absurdly claimed she was working to secure the border.

Only it wasn’t just a campaign rally for Harris.

After stealing Joe Biden’s delegates, the media is desperate to sell ‘Kamalamania.’

Kamala Harris has never won a primary. She didn’t win the primary in 2020 and she stole Biden’s delegates in the 2024 election cycle.

The Atlanta crowd didn’t show up to see Kamala Harris. They turned out to see rappers twerk.

WOW! Massive crowd turns out to hear Kamala Harris speak in Atlanta. Just kidding. They’re there to see a performance from Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo. pic.twitter.com/ZLP6rrFQPx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2024

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion twerked at Harris’ campaign event.

Let’s check in on Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta…. pic.twitter.com/WA2lb8CG3W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2024

It appears many of the attendees were only there to see Megan Thee Stallion perform because they started streaming out of the arena as soon a Kamala Harris began her short speech.

