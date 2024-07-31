People Leave Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally After She Starts Speaking – They Only Showed Up to Watch Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia where she vowed to confiscate firearms and absurdly claimed she was working to secure the border.

Only it wasn’t just a campaign rally for Harris.

After stealing Joe Biden’s delegates, the media is desperate to sell ‘Kamalamania.’

Kamala Harris has never won a primary. She didn’t win the primary in 2020 and she stole Biden’s delegates in the 2024 election cycle.

The Atlanta crowd didn’t show up to see Kamala Harris. They turned out to see rappers twerk.

WATCH:

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion twerked at Harris’ campaign event.

WATCH:

It appears many of the attendees were only there to see Megan Thee Stallion perform because they started streaming out of the arena as soon a Kamala Harris began her short speech.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 