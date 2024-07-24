Kamala Harris’ Past AFFAIR Resurfaces as Ex Speaks out on Her Running | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1:  Kamala Harris’ Past Affair Comes Back to Haunt Her as Ex Speaks Out on Biden’s Replacement

ARTICLE 2:  EXCLUSIVE: First Photos of President Trump’s Ear without Bandages after He Survives Attempted Assassination

ARTICLE 3: Hackers Leak Stolen Pentagon Documents 

ARTICLE 4:  Additional Three Individuals Identified as ‘Suspicious’ Prior to Trump Assassination Attempt, Says Pennsylvania Police Commissioner

ARTICLE 5:  TOUGH CROWD: Chuck Schumer Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Successful Coup of Biden and No One Claps Even After He Asks Them to (VIDEO)

 

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 