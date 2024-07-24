Kamala Harris’ Past AFFAIR Resurfaces as Ex Speaks out on Her Running | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: Kamala Harris’ Past Affair Comes Back to Haunt Her as Ex Speaks Out on Biden’s Replacement

ARTICLE 2: EXCLUSIVE: First Photos of President Trump’s Ear without Bandages after He Survives Attempted Assassination

ARTICLE 3: Hackers Leak Stolen Pentagon Documents

ARTICLE 4: Additional Three Individuals Identified as ‘Suspicious’ Prior to Trump Assassination Attempt, Says Pennsylvania Police Commissioner

ARTICLE 5: TOUGH CROWD: Chuck Schumer Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Successful Coup of Biden and No One Claps Even After He Asks Them to (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.