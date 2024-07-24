EXCLUSIVE: First Photos of President Trump’s Ear without Bandages after He Survives Attempted Assassination

President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for US president, was nearly assassinated on July 13, 2024, at his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump was saved when he tilted his head at the last minute and was hit by a bullet in the ear and did not take a bullet to the skull. Many believe God protected our president that day.

After 11 days the US government is still not being truthful with the American public. Several details are still emerging and several narratives have been debunked by facts on the ground.

Gateway Pundit contributors traveled to Butler, Pennsylvania and reported several stories from eye-witnesses who believe the government may have been in on the attempted assassination. Government snipers watched the shooter crawl up a 20 yard sloped roof with a long rifle before taking his time and shooting at President Trump. The US snipers did not take out the young killer before he fired off at least 5 shots at President Trump.

The government also has not even released the information on how many bullets were fired and how many casings were found.

During the RNC Convention, President Trump took the stage with a large patch on his ear. His doctor said his injured ear was still bleeding at times. The patch was very noticeable.

On Tuesday President Trump sat for a series of interviews.

The Gateway Pundit was able to pull photos of President Trump from one of his interviews with Black Pine Video.

Trump was not wearing his ear patch for the interview.

Today we can show you the first photos of President Trump’s damaged ear.

In the first photo, you can see his ear is still bruised. The president’s ear lobe is still intact.

Here is another photo of President Trump from his interview Tuesday with with Black Pine Video.

The top of his ear appears bruised.

And here is a closeup of President Trump’s ear from the side.

God was truly watching out over our President in Butler, Pennsylvania. And we are grateful.