Hackers Leak Stolen Pentagon Documents

Hackers leaked stolen documents from a massive IT company that services the Pentagon.

According to Bloomberg News, the IT company, Leidos Holdings, recently learned about the breach and believe the documents were stolen from Diligent Corp.

“The Virginia-based company, which counts the U.S. Department of Defense as its primary customer, used the Diligent system to host information gathered in internal investigations, the report added, citing a filing from June 2023.” Reuters reported.

“A Diligent spokesperson told Bloomberg that the leak appeared to be from a 2022 hack affecting its subsidiary business Steele Compliance Solutions, which it acquired in 2021. Fewer than 15 customers, including Leidos, used the product at the time.” Reuters reported.

