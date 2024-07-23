TOUGH CROWD: Chuck Schumer Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Successful Coup of Biden and No One Claps Even After He Asks Them to (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) endorsed Kamala Harris this afternoon for president after helping orchestrate a coup to push Joe Biden out of the race. But a celebratory moment for the notorious publicity hound turned into humiliation quickly.

Joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), another coup plotter, Schumer thought his endorsement of Kamala Harris would be greeted with rousing applause from assembled press members. But the response was more akin to Jeb Bush’s “please clap” moment.

So now that the process (coup) has played out, from the grassroots bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice-President Kamala Harris!” Schumer exclaimed while expecting applause.

Hearing no answer, Schumer starts clapping himself.

“I’m clapping, you don’t have to,” a surprised Schumer quips.

Undeterred, Schumer tried again to get the press fired up for Harris before handing his mic over to Jeffries. Once again, a stunned Schumer only received crickets even after asking them to applaud.

“Applause?” Schumer says.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Biden dropped out of the Presidential race Sunday afternoon and later endorsed Harris as his replacement. This would never have happened had the likes of Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Barack Obama not actively sabotaged Biden behind the scenes.

Last month, the Gateway Pundit reported on a secret plot to replace Old Joe at the top of the ticket. The key figures included Bill Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer.