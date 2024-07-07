Did Joe Biden Suffer a Medical Emergency? Was this a False Report? Elon Musk Weighs In | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Reports of Joe Biden Having Medical Emergency on Air Force One as Democrats Scramble to Replace Him APPEAR TO BE INACCURATE – Elon Musk Responds

ARTICLE 2: Livid Jill Biden “Lashing Out” at Those Who Want Dementia Joe to Step Aside

ARTICLE 3: Internet Goes Wild: Biden’s Speech in Wisconsin Sparks Meme Frenzy — ‘I’m Gonna COME in the Overflow Room’

ARTICLE 4: “You Saw It Today!” – Joe Biden Brags About His “Large Crowds” in Middle School Gyms – Then Makes Strange Remarks About Trump’s MAGA Crowds (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Disgraceful Behavior: Rude Elderly Biden Supporter Appears to Berate Young Black Woman Then Joe Biden Ignores Her

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.