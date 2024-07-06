Reports of Joe Biden Having Medical Emergency on Air Force One as Democrats Scramble to Replace Him APPEAR TO BE INACCURATE – Elon Musk Responds

As the Democrats scramble for an excuse to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 Presidential ticket, following his horrendous debate performance, it was reported on Friday evening that Joe Biden suffered some kind of medical emergency.

However, there is no confirmation of this, and unfortunately for the Democratic Party, it appears to be inaccurate.

Newsmax’s Monica Crowley reported on X, “Biden is reportedly having a medical emergency aboard Air Force One.”

Elon Musk responded to a repost by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), trolling the Biden Regime by adding, “That’s just every flight these days.”

That’s just every flight these days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2024

One America News Network’s Chanel Rion appeared to cast doubt on the allegations, noting it’s unclear the sourcing of this. “press pool traveling with him just reported they have arrived with the president’s motorcade at his home,” reports Rion:

Reports that Biden is experiencing a medical emergency. Unclear the sourcing of this but press pool traveling with him just reported they have arrived with the president’s motorcade at his home.@OANN pic.twitter.com/luvZ6IYH6c — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) July 6, 2024

Per Raw News, however, “Biden landed back in Delaware around 7:30 this evening and is now at home in Wilmington.”

#BREAKING: There is no medical emergency on Air Force One, despite numerous reports claiming otherwise. As President Joe Biden landed back in Delaware around 7:30 this evening and is now at home in Wilmington pic.twitter.com/eUBHENtLoR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 6, 2024

Biden was seen earlier this evening exiting Air Force One after arriving in Deleware and heading home for his 8 pm bedtime:

Chanel Rion also reported that it’s “not, per se, unusual” for the press to not see Biden leave his vehicle. She added, “I personally believe Biden has been having a ‘medical emergency’ from the day he walked in to the Oval Office,” which appears to be true.

In my four years covering two White Houses and reading *thousands* of pool reports from the White House press corps, it was very common for the travelling pool to be about 5-6 vehicles down from the primary Presidential vehicle. Most traveling pool never saw the President leave… https://t.co/hsm2FasMyS — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) July 6, 2024

There is currently no confirmation of a new “medical emergency” involving Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back at The Gateway Pundit for updates…