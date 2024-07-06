Reports of Joe Biden Having Medical Emergency on Air Force One as Democrats Scramble to Replace Him APPEAR TO BE INACCURATE – Elon Musk Responds

by
Joe Biden broke the internet on Thursday night when he stumbled through the presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

As the Democrats scramble for an excuse to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 Presidential ticket, following his horrendous debate performance, it was reported on Friday evening that Joe Biden suffered some kind of medical emergency.

However, there is no confirmation of this, and unfortunately for the Democratic Party, it appears to be inaccurate.

Newsmax’s Monica Crowley reported on X, “Biden is reportedly having a medical emergency aboard Air Force One.”

Elon Musk responded to a repost by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), trolling the Biden Regime by adding, “That’s just every flight these days.”

One America News Network’s Chanel Rion appeared to cast doubt on the allegations, noting it’s unclear the sourcing of this. “press pool traveling with him just reported they have arrived with the president’s motorcade at his home,” reports Rion:

Per Raw News, however, “Biden landed back in Delaware around 7:30 this evening and is now at home in Wilmington.”

Biden was seen earlier this evening exiting Air Force One after arriving in Deleware and heading home for his 8 pm bedtime:

Chanel Rion also reported that it’s “not, per se, unusual” for the press to not see Biden leave his vehicle. She added, “I personally believe Biden has been having a ‘medical emergency’ from the day he walked in to the Oval Office,” which appears to be true.

There is currently no confirmation of a new “medical emergency” involving Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back at The Gateway Pundit for updates…

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.