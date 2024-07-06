Internet Goes Wild: Biden’s Speech in Wisconsin Sparks Meme Frenzy — ‘I’m Gonna COME in the Overflow Room’

by
Joe Biden is excited to share some news with the Wisconsin crowd at the middle school gym.

Joe Biden spoke to a small crowd in Wisconsin at a middle school gymnasium on Friday.

After his campaign speech ended, Joe Biden shook hands with several audience members. Notice how they always look so shocked when they meet Old Joe!

Then Joe went back to the microphone and gleefully told the small audience, “I’m gonna come in the overflow room.”

Social media platforms were soon flooded with memes.

Via Drew Hernandez.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

