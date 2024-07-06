Internet Goes Wild: Biden’s Speech in Wisconsin Sparks Meme Frenzy — ‘I’m Gonna COME in the Overflow Room’

Joe Biden spoke to a small crowd in Wisconsin at a middle school gymnasium on Friday.
After his campaign speech ended, Joe Biden shook hands with several audience members. Notice how they always look so shocked when they meet Old Joe!
Then Joe went back to the microphone and gleefully told the small audience, “I’m gonna come in the overflow room.”
Social media platforms were soon flooded with memes.
Via Drew Hernandez.
“I’m gonna cum in the overflow room” – Joe Biden
WE ARE SO COOKED
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 5, 2024