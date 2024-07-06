Disgraceful Behavior: Rude Elderly Biden Supporter Appears to Berate Young Black Woman Then Joe Biden Ignores Her

by

In a scene all too familiar to those who have witnessed the Democrats’ so-called “tolerance” firsthand, an incident occurred at a Biden campaign event Friday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

After delivering a speech to his supporters, Biden proceeded to shake hands and take selfies with several audience members.

Among the crowd was a young black woman, excited and proudly holding a Biden-Harris sign.

However, her moment of joy was rudely interrupted by an elderly Biden supporter who seemed visibly irritated.

She appeared to berate the young woman and demanded that she lower her sign.

To make matters worse, Biden himself added to the young woman’s disappointment.

Biden ignored the young woman entirely, walking past her without so much as a glance.

Democrats preach unity and respect but fail to practice what they preach.

WATCH:

Here are some of the comments online:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.