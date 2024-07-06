Disgraceful Behavior: Rude Elderly Biden Supporter Appears to Berate Young Black Woman Then Joe Biden Ignores Her

In a scene all too familiar to those who have witnessed the Democrats’ so-called “tolerance” firsthand, an incident occurred at a Biden campaign event Friday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

After delivering a speech to his supporters, Biden proceeded to shake hands and take selfies with several audience members.

Among the crowd was a young black woman, excited and proudly holding a Biden-Harris sign.

However, her moment of joy was rudely interrupted by an elderly Biden supporter who seemed visibly irritated.

She appeared to berate the young woman and demanded that she lower her sign.

To make matters worse, Biden himself added to the young woman’s disappointment.

Biden ignored the young woman entirely, walking past her without so much as a glance.

Democrats preach unity and respect but fail to practice what they preach.

WATCH:

Look at how poorly the rude little old lady treats this young woman on Biden’s rope line. Lots of people are posting the clip of Joe ignoring the woman, but her mistreatment by the hag on her left needs to be seen as well. I honestly feel bad for her. pic.twitter.com/qFTikvLFH9 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 6, 2024

Here are some of the comments online:

Smitten black girl rejected by Biden who instead stopped to take selfies with old angry white women. pic.twitter.com/iKWM52AMeP — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 5, 2024

I’m embarrassed for this black girl. She thought Biden was going to give her a hug but he just skipped past her and moved on to the white woman. pic.twitter.com/CFc2TV5Bkw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2024

Oh, the moment she realizes those stories about Biden not wanting to integrate with Black people were actually true. pic.twitter.com/huNo1fccCI — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 6, 2024