“It’s a Joke” – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noam Rips Leftwing Media for BS Coverage of Biden’s Dumpster Fire NATO Press Conference (VIDEO)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently condemned the fake news media for their coverage of Joe Biden’s recent “big boy” press conference and their refusal to press Biden on questions relating to American national security.
Leftist journalists and even DEI White House Press Secretary Karrine Jean Pierre jokingly referred to the presser as Biden’s “big boy” press conference as he comes under fire from the Democrats to drop out of the race. This comes after his horrendous debate performance and continued cognitive decline in recent weeks.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, old Joe botched the first question Thursday when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”
Prior to this, at the NATO Summit, Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” and slurred incoherently.
Far-left Lunatic Rachel Maddow, however, later said on MSNBC that “the way he talks about our relationship with our allies” is “impressive,” adding, “it just shows you he is a master of the foreign policy field and has been for decades in his career in the Senate, the Vice President and the presidency.” Luckily, nobody takes her seriously.
"It's a joke," Noem said of the coverage by Maddow and other leftist mainstream media outlets during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox.
She continued, telling the media, "Once again, the American people know you're lying to them, and you're going to find out in November exactly how real it is that they're going to vote for Donald Trump."
Watch below:
Noem: He made many, many mistakes in that press conference. In fact, he didn't even answer the question of how he was going to weaken the relationship between China and Russia. Never addressed that at all, and they didn't ask him any hard questions. So, the media didn't push him on how he's going to get our hostages back from Hamas, what we're going to do to bring peace to the Middle East. They didn't push him on any of that. And then they call this a masterful national security press conference? It's a joke. And the media, once again, the American people know you're lying to them, and you're going to find out in November exactly how real it is that they're going to vote for Donald Trump.