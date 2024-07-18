“He’s Headed That Way”- Top Democrats, Aides, and Close Friends of Joe Biden’s All Predict He Will Drop Out of the Presidential Race as Soon as This Weekend

The end may be near for Dementia Joe in a matter of days.

Axios dropped an explosive report on Thursday stating that several top Democrats and friends of Biden’s are telling the outlet the pressure of party congressional leaders will force Biden out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend.

The heat on Biden to leave the race has reached “intolerable levels,” especially over the past few days.

One close friend of Biden’s told Axios that Biden is indeed heading toward the exits.

“His choice is to be one of history’s heroes, or to be sure of the fact that there’ll never be a Biden presidential library,” the friend said. “I pray that he does the right thing. He’s headed that way.”

The outlet notes that not only are top Dem leaders and friends of Biden’s predicting he will step aside, but also his own aides.

We increasingly hear top Biden aides, including ones who initially urged him to fight on after his disastrous debate on June 27 — 21 days ago — are saying it’s now when, not if, Biden announces he’s not running.

If Biden does drop out of the race, the efforts of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Barack Obama, and the Clintons will have proved particularly decisive. TGP has extensively reported on their behind-the-scenes efforts to undermine the old man.

In fact, Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer reportedly hatched a secret plot to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. This may have kicked into high gear following Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden is listening more to the wails from Democrats that he cannot win even as he remains publicly defiant. He is especially becoming receptive to Kamala Harris replacing him at the top of the ticket.

Axios notes that Harris would prove challenging to stop even if a contested convention happens. If the Obamas and Clintons joined Biden, Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), and the Congressional Black Caucus in backing her, this would prove practically impossible.

Time is running short, though, as the DNC is scheduled to have a virtual roll call to nominate Biden at the beginning of August.