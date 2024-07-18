HERE WE GO: Joe Biden “Being Receptive” to Kamala Harris Replacing Him

Joe Biden is now open to being replaced by Kamala Harris at the top of the 2024 presidential ticket.

According to CNN, Joe Biden is “being receptive” to calls for him to step aside and allow Kamala Harris to replace him.

CNN dropped this new report after Biden announced he is canceling his campaign event in Las Vegas because he has Covid.

CNN reported:

As President Joe Biden flies back to Delaware from Las Vegas on Wednesday night, cutting his trip short after testing positive for Covid-19, he faces one of the most momentous decisions of his long political life: Should he heed the rising calls from his fellow Democrats to extinguish his bid for reelection? For Biden, is it a new moment? Even though anger and panic have been steadily rising inside the Democratic Party for nearly three weeks, after the president’s alarming debate performance in Atlanta, the White House and the Biden campaign are in a new place, multiple Democratic officials told CNN. “The private conversations with the Hill are continuing,” a senior Democratic adviser told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid alienating the campaign and the White House. “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.” “He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? “ the adviser said. “It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quietly convinced the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.

Nearly two dozen Democrat lawmakers have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race following his disastrous debate performance.

The rebellion took a back seat for a few days after a bullet grazed Trump’s ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Democrats.

The Democrats successfully sabotaged Joe Biden and put a stop to the DNC’s plan for an early ‘virtual roll call.’

The DNC scheduled a virtual roll call as early as July 21 to nominate Joe Biden before the convention in Chicago in response to Ohio’s ballot access rules.

The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.

The Democrats are also floating a new poll that show any Democrat candidate is better than Joe Biden!