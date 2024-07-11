REVEALED: Biden Campaign Assessing Viability of Kamala Harris’s Candidacy Against President Trump

Facing continued political heat and falling poll numbers, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is calling a bit of an audible.

The New York Times exclusively reported Thursday that the Biden campaign is assessing how Kamala Harris would fare in a potential matchup against President Trump in a head-to-head survey.

They refused to explain what made them decide to conduct the poll or whether Biden himself approved the move.

From the New York Times:

Under siege from fellow Democrats, President Biden’s campaign is quietly testing the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald J. Trump in a head-to-head survey of voters, as Mr. Biden fights for his political future with a high-stakes news conference on Thursday. The survey, which is being conducted this week and was commissioned by the Biden campaign’s analytics team, is believed to be the first time since the debate that Mr. Biden’s aides have sought to measure how the vice president would fare at the top of the ticket. It was described by three people who are informed about it and insisted on anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information. They did not specify why the survey was being conducted or what the campaign planned to do with the results. It could be read as the team gathering information to present a case to the president that his path forward is slim, or to argue that Mr. Biden is still the strongest standard-bearer for his party.

The Times notes that Biden’s top aides are split on whether Harris can knock off Trump in a general election. However, major donors and other outside supporters of Harris think she is in a stronger position following Biden’s historically awful debate and may prove a better con artist than Dementia Joe.

MSNBC revealed that NBC News has confirmed the New York Times reporting.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden campaign quietly assessing the viability of Harris’ candidacy against Trump in a new head-to-head poll, a source familiar with the decision tells NBC News. pic.twitter.com/PlBvskfROY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 11, 2024

The future of Biden’s candidacy is expected to be determined in part by how he performs in his “Big Boy” NATO press performance Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Democrat lawmakers and big-money donors have vowed to monitor whether Biden embarrasses himself further.

If he does falter, expect the calls for Harris to reach a fever pitch, including from Biden’s own campaign.