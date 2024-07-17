Jeffries, Schumer Working Behind the Scenes to Sabotage Joe Biden, Convinces DNC to Delay Nomination Vote!

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quietly convinced the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.

Nearly two dozen Democrat lawmakers have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race following his disastrous debate performance.

The rebellion took a back seat for a few days after a bullet grazed Trump’s ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Democrats.

The Democrats successfully sabotaged Joe Biden and put a stop to the DNC’s plan for an early ‘virtual roll call.’

The DNC scheduled a virtual roll call as early as July 21 to nominate Joe Biden before the convention in Chicago in response to Ohio’s ballot access rules.

Congressional Democrats this week circulated a letter addressed to the DNC. They argued that there is no legal justification for an early virtual roll call because the Ohio legislature changed the ballot rules to accommodate Joe Biden.

The Democrats want to leave room for ‘debate’ before the DNC Convention in August.

The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.

Read between the lines: They want to replace Joe Biden and they may succeed!

The 2024 DNC convention will be held in Chicago from August 19 to August 22.

Axios reported: