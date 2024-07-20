Here We Go: DNC Rules Committee Outlines New Voting Process — Will Move to Virtual Roll Call to Nominate Joe Biden in Order to Prevent Embarrassing Public Display

The DNC’s Rules Committee on Friday made the case for proceeding with Joe Biden’s virtual nomination while also outlining next steps in the process and how virtual roll call voting would work despite rumors of Biden dropping out, ABC News reported.

In a letter distributed to other members of the rules committee on Wednesday morning and signed by Leah Daughtry and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, co-chairs of the Democratic National Convention Rules Committee, the committee declared its intent to “propose a framework for the best path forward” in their upcoming Friday meeting.

Of course, this sudden new rule is being implemented to prevent any embarrassing displays by states or delegates during the nomination process.

Now the process will be held virtually – how democratic!

However, the letter also clarified that the adoption of any rules would be deferred until its next meeting, scheduled for July 26.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

The current proposal indicates that the virtual roll call voting will commence in the first week of August. According to party officials, the virtual voting process is slated to begin no earlier than August 1 and conclude by August 7.

However, the official start date remains pending until the DNC approves the proposed rules package. The presidential and vice-presidential acceptance speeches will still occur in person.

According to the letter obtained by Politico:

We write to share our serious concerns about the DNC’s plan to hold a “virtual roll call” to select our Democratic Presidential Nominee as early as July 21. There is no legal justification for this extraordinary and unprecedented action which would effectively accelerate the nomination process by nearly a month. The “virtual roll call” was initially proposed as necessary for meeting Ohio’s unique ballot access requirements, but that is no longer a valid justification. Ohio enacted legislation on May 31 allowing the Democratic Party to nominate its candidate at the DNC in person.’ At this point, there is no serious threat to the Democratic ticket nominated in regular order at next month’s DNC convention appearing on the ballot in Ohio or any other state. Simply put, there is no longer any legal reason for moving forward with the extraordinary step of an early nomination by way of a “virtual roll call,” as even many DNC members have admitted.? Proceeding with the “virtual roll call” in the absence of a valid legal rationale will be rightly perceived as a purely political maneuver, which we believe would be counterproductive and undermine party unity and cohesion. Moreover, it would contradict what President Biden himself has repeatedly said to members of Congress in recent days, telling us that anyone who wants to challenge his nomination should do so “at the convention.” The Democratic Party – not just elected officials and delegates, but also millions of grassroots voters – is currently engaged in careful consideration and debate about the absolute imperative of defeating Donald Trump and winning control of Congress. As Democratic members of Congress, we represent the spectrum of views on this question. Some of us have called on President Biden to step aside, others have urged him to stay in the race, and still others have deep concerns about the status of the President’s campaign but have yet to take a position on what should happen. All of us, however, agree that stifling debate and prematurely shutting down any possible change in the Democratic ticket through an unnecessary and unprecedented “virtual roll call” in the days ahead is a terrible idea. It could deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats- from delegates, volunteers, grassroots organizers and donors to ordinary voters – at the worst possible time. Regardless of whether President Biden remains our nominee, Democratic unity and enthusiasm will be critical between now and November 5th. We respectfully but emphatically request that you cancel any plans for an accelerated “virtual roll call” and further refrain from any extraordinary procedures that could be perceived as curtailing legitimate debate or attempting to force an early resolution of the party nomination. Trending: BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Has Died at Age 74 The Democratic Party must nominate its presidential ticket at the Democratic National Convention, in regular order, as we always have.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison acknowledged concerns about the virtual roll call process but assured party members that plans are set to proceed with a virtual roll call instead of an in-person one.

Harrison also maintained Biden would be on the top of the ticket as the result of this plan. “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, will be reelected because of you. Because of you, we can look forward to nominating our president through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago alongside all of our delegates who are supporting the Biden Harris ticket,” he said.

This new proposal comes after rumors that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.

According to Newsmax TV reporter Mark Halperin, Biden “plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely.”

Biden is not expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, nor will he resign from the presidency. Halperin suggested an open convention with Harris and about three other candidates. He mentioned potential running mates for Harris, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Biden family wants to ensure that a solid plan is in place for the Democrat Party to defeat President Trump should Biden decide to depart from the race. One particular topic of discussion also reportedly centers around Biden’s health, which his cronies have falsely insisted is just fine despite all available evidence.

This news also comes as Biden insists that he will not surrender his position as the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee unless an unspecified “medical condition” emerges.

COVID does not appear to count.

Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond dismissed rumors that Joe Biden is considering withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

“The President has said that he is running, and it’s the end of story. He was just out here in Nevada talking to the NAACP, and he is running his campaign along with the vice President,” said Richmond during interview with MSNBC,

“President Biden is the head of the party. He talks to the leadership all the time, and what they express to him, I’m sure it will remain between them because they don’t talk about what they talk about in private and discuss it publicly. But what I will say is that the President has said over and over again that he is the best person to beat Donald Trump.”

Critics within the Democrat party argue that this move could lead to Biden’s confirmation as the official nominee without any real chance for opposition when delegates convene at the DNC convention in Chicago on August 19.

Harrison defended the DNC’s decision, stating, “No part of this process is rushed. The timeline for the virtual roll call process remains on schedule and unchanged from when the DNC made that decision back in May, and voted to ratify in mid-June.”