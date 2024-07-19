Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond Refutes Rumors of Joe Biden Dropping Out This Weekend: ‘Biden is Running, End of Story’

Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond dismissed rumors that Joe Biden is considering withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that influential Democrats such as Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries are doubting Biden’s viability. Behind the scenes, it is alleged that Schumer and Jeffries are working to sabotage Biden.

This claim is bolstered by the fact that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have reportedly persuaded the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.

The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.

According to Newsmax TV reporter Mark Halperin, Biden “plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely.”

Biden is not expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, nor will he resign from the presidency. Halperin suggested an open convention with Harris and about three other candidates. He mentioned potential running mates for Harris, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

However, Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond refuted these claims in an interview with MSNBC.

When asked about whether the reporting in the New York Times and other outlets about Biden considering stepping off of the Democratic ticket was correct, Richmond responded:

"The New York Times reporting is absolutely wrong, and it's been consistently wrong. The President has said that he is running, and it's the end of story. He was just out here in Nevada talking to the NAACP, and he is running his campaign along with the vice President."

Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond claims it's "absolutely false" that Biden is considering exiting the race pic.twitter.com/Q3PYkVmhRO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2024

Richmond further added that Biden remains committed to his campaign and believes he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump.