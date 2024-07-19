Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond Refutes Rumors of Joe Biden Dropping Out This Weekend: ‘Biden is Running, End of Story’

Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond dismissed rumors that Joe Biden is considering withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that influential Democrats such as Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries are doubting Biden’s viability. Behind the scenes, it is alleged that Schumer and Jeffries are working to sabotage Biden.
This claim is bolstered by the fact that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have reportedly persuaded the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.
The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.
According to Newsmax TV reporter Mark Halperin, Biden “plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely.”
Biden is not expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, nor will he resign from the presidency. Halperin suggested an open convention with Harris and about three other candidates. He mentioned potential running mates for Harris, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.
However, Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond refuted these claims in an interview with MSNBC.
When asked about whether the reporting in the New York Times and other outlets about Biden considering stepping off of the Democratic ticket was correct, Richmond responded:
"The New York Times reporting is absolutely wrong, and it's been consistently wrong. The President has said that he is running, and it's the end of story. He was just out here in Nevada talking to the NAACP, and he is running his campaign along with the vice President."
Richmond further added that Biden remains committed to his campaign and believes he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump.
"President Biden is the head of the party. He talks to the leadership all the time, and what they express to him, I'm sure it will remain between them because they don't talk about what they talk about in private and discuss it publicly. But what I will say is that the President has said over and over again that he is the best person to beat Donald Trump.
In fact, he is the only person to beat Donald Trump. Donald Trump has an extreme agenda of 2025. He wants a nationwide abortion ban. He doubled down on it with J.D. Vance. All of those things, that's what we should be talking about.
If we talk about that, the poll numbers will change and we'll move in the right direction. But the President's not going anywhere. The President can win, and so we should just go campaign on the issues because we're right on the issue.
Values and character. If you look on the other side, you have a guy who only cares about himself, lies all the times, twice impeached, convicted of 34 felonies. That's what we should be talking about.”