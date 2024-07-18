BREAKING: Mark Halperin: Biden to Drop Out of Race as Early as Sunday, Won’t Endorse Kamala Harris – Open Convention.. and More!

Mark Halperin is now reporting that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.

Powerful Democrats such as Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are all doubting Biden’s viability.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quietly convinced the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.

The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.

According to Mark Halperin, Biden is not expected to endorse Kamala Harris. He will not resign the presidency.

Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Via Mark Halperin:

BREAKING NEWS: Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time: * plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely * Jon Meacham polishing up remarks * Biden with NOT resign the presidency * Biden will NOT endorse Harris * open convention with Harris and about 3 others * super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot * Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly Shapiro

Watch more on this developing story from Mark Halperin here: