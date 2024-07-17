BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID, One Day After Saying He Would Drop Out if Diagnosed with ‘Medical Condition’

by
Credit: Bet News

Joe Biden canceled his campaign event on Wednesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden told BET on Tuesday that he would drop out of the race if he’s diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors.

The president of UnidosUS, the largest Latino advocacy organization in the nation, announced on stage that he would no longer be speaking at the event.

The View co-host Ana Navarro called CNN and said Biden was having symptoms and feeling “under the weather.”

The White House issued a statement saying that he is being treated with Paxlovid.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said.

The president’s doctor said he is experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and cough.

Biden was seen boarding Air Force One without a mask. He has been campaigning in Las Vegas and taking photos with supporters.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.