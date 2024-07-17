BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID, One Day After Saying He Would Drop Out if Diagnosed with ‘Medical Condition’

Joe Biden canceled his campaign event on Wednesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden told BET on Tuesday that he would drop out of the race if he’s diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors.

Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’ll drop out if he’s diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors: “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem.” This was always the plan of the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/s0f9Nb59iR — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2024

The president of UnidosUS, the largest Latino advocacy organization in the nation, announced on stage that he would no longer be speaking at the event.

Biden just tested positive for covid. President of UnidosUS just announced on stage that Biden can’t speak at the event today because he just tested positive. pic.twitter.com/YZ6TIB5VnE — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 17, 2024

The View co-host Ana Navarro called CNN and said Biden was having symptoms and feeling “under the weather.”

The White House issued a statement saying that he is being treated with Paxlovid.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said.

The president’s doctor said he is experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and cough.

The White House statement on President Biden testing postive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QeOQrAOq1Q — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) July 17, 2024

Biden was seen boarding Air Force One without a mask. He has been campaigning in Las Vegas and taking photos with supporters.