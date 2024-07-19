HERE WE GO: Biden Family Members Now Reportedly Discussing Possible Exit Plan for Old Joe

Is reality finally setting in for the Biden Crime Family about Dementia Joe’s deteriorating political prospects?

According to NBC News, the family wants to ensure that a solid plan is in place for the Democrat Party to defeat President Trump should Biden decide to depart from the race. One particular topic of discussion also reportedly centers around Biden’s health, which his cronies have falsely insisted is just fine despite all available evidence.

This news also comes as Biden insists that he will not surrender his position as the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee unless an unspecified “medical condition” emerges.

COVID does not appear to count.

NBC News reported:

The overall tone of the conversations has been that any exit plan — should Biden decide to take that step, as some of his closest allies increasingly believe he will — should put the party in the best position to beat former President Donald Trump while also being worthy of the more than five decades he has served the country in elected office, these people said. Biden’s family members have specifically discussed how he would want to end his re-election bid on his own timing and with a carefully calculated plan in place. Considerations about the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country are among those at the forefront of the discussions, the people familiar with the discussions said. The prospect of Biden’s considering stepping aside, much less that his family is gaming out a possible exit plan, is an extraordinary development that comes after he has repeatedly said he would not relinquish his position as the presumptive nominee of the party. But concerns have mounted among party leaders, donors and even officials who are part of his re-election effort with every day that has passed since a devastating debate three weeks ago. At the same time, Democrats are watching Republicans rally around Trump, who just survived an assassination attempt and accepted his party’s nomination Thursday night.

NBC News also notes that Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, his son Hunter, and his sister, Valerie Owens, have been leading discussions along with some longtime close aides. As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Hunter has been the foremost advocate for his father continuing to run.

NBC did not elaborate on whether any of the Biden family members have had a change of heart.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former White House chief of staff, told NBC News in an interview that he believes Biden is feeling “pressure” from the private and public calls for him to drop out.

“I think he’s feeling the pressure,” said Klain. “I want him to stay in.”