FBI Deputy Director Humiliates His Own Boss, Chris Wray, and Debunks His Conspiracy Theory on Trump’s Shooting: “No Doubt” It Was a Bullet

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate delivered a decisive blow to conspiracy theories surrounding the shooting of former President Donald Trump.

Chris Wray, who has a record of setting up innocent men in fake kidnapping plots, spying on Catholics at church, raiding the homes of peaceful pro-life activists, terrorizing J6 protesters, and targeting parents at school board meetings, took a swipe at President Trump during his testimony before Congress last Wednesday.

Wray suggested that President Trump was not hit by a bullet but that it was instead shrapnel that caused his injury on stage at the Butler rally.

‘With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,’ Wray said during Congressional hearing.

‘I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else,’ he added.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump responded to Chris Wray’s contemptible allegations.

Via Donald J. Trump at Truth Social:

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” – Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!

On Tuesday, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories propagated by his own boss, FBI Director Chris Wray, regarding the shooting of former President Donald Trump.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took the opportunity to set the record straight during the hearing.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: “Is there any doubt in your mind or in the collective mind of the FBI that President Trump was shot in the ear by a bullet fired by the assassin?” FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR PAUL ABBATE: “There is absolutely no doubt in the FBI’s mind … There never had been.” SEN. KENNEDY: “It wasn’t a space laser?” ABBATE: “No.” SEN. KENNEDY: “It wasn’t a murder hornet?” ABBATE: “Absolutely not.” SEN. KENNEDY: “It wasn’t Sasquatch?” ABBATE: “No, Senator.” SEN. KENNEDY: “Glad we cleared that up.

