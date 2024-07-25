Dirty, Dishonest Hack Chris Wray Casts Doubt on Whether Trump Was Hit by Bullet at Rally

What a dirty, disgusting hack.
Chris Wray, who has a record of setting up innocent men in fake kidnapping plots, spying on Catholics at church, raiding the homes of peaceful pro-life activists and terrorizing J6 protesters, and targeting parents at school board meetings, took at swipe at President Trump during his testimony before Congress on Wednesday.
Wray suggested that President Trump was not hit by a bullet but that it was instead shrapnel that caused his injury on stage at the Butler rally.
Wray also admitted his agency and additional federal government employees allowed 8 shots to be fired at Trump during his speech – 8 shots before the gunman was neutralized!
Maybe Wray should not be taking potshots at Trump right now!
The Daily Mail reported:
The FBI’s director has cast doubt on whether Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during the attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania political rally.
Christopher Wray was updating Congress about the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler on Wednesday when he made the explosive statement.
‘With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,’ Wray said.
‘I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.’
Wray was addressing security failures that allowed gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks to open fire. Crooks, 20, killed firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, and injured two others including Trump during the shooting.
The presidential hopeful has since given extensive accounts of the moment he was shot and was seen sporting a bandage over his ear.